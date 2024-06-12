The inimitable Dr. Henry Ealy, one of the most distinguished healers of our time, explains the political background of the installation of 5G towers worldwide, during ‘lockdowns’. He gives a primer on the role of electromagnetism in and in relation to the human body and reveals that the symptom list for 5G illness and COVID, are identical. Thankfully, Dr Ealy also walks us through solutions and describes ways in which we can protect ourselves, our homes, pets, and loved ones.
Please Support Our Sponsors
The Wellness Company:
https://dailyclouthealth.com
Use code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!
Kirk Elliott Precious Metals
https://dailycloutsilver.com
Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/dailyclout.io/list/2L9I6L5UZR76J?ref_=cm_sw_r_cp_ud_aipsflist_aipsfdailyclout.io_GVMSC52H5PPEP28F655S
It is never over Naomi, we will just move the pendulum back to the light 💡🙏
Thank you for this enlightening interview. The reference to Dr. Malone was a bit puzzling. Obviously, in the "Resistance" we don't always agree with one another, and we all have a past, but my conclusion is that Dr. Malone walks the walk. If anyone has anything SOLID about him that shows nefariousness, I would like to know what it is.