"Overcoming Crohn’s Disease— Pharma-Free"

“Hadley Ott joins Outspoken with Naomi Wolf to share his powerful journey from a decade of battling Crohn’s disease through conventional treatments to finding freedom through nutrition, fitness, and faith. Diagnosed at just 12 years old, Hadley spent years cycling through symptoms and standard medical care before discovering a different path while in college. Now a Tennessee-based author and former Trump administration staffer, he’s releasing his first book aimed at helping young people take control of autoimmune disease naturally.”

Watch Now:

Support independent journalism that challenges the narrative—help power DailyClout by donating today: Donate Here - https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=H66YAR8RY38YJ