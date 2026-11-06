"Pharma Expert Sasha Latypova: From the Front Lines at the Dutch Pfizer Trial"

“Dr. Naomi Wolf speaks with pharmaceutical expert Sasha Latypova about the ongoing Pfizer court case in the Netherlands, questions surrounding COVID-19 vaccine trials, and what the proceedings could reveal about pharmaceutical accountability.”

Watch Now:

To support our work and the show, click here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=H66YAR8RY38YJ

Please support our sponsors:

Comfrey Clarity: Discover Comfrey Clarity, Dr. Naomi Wolf’s luxurious botanical balm made with calendula, comfrey, shea butter, and lavender to nourish, soften, and revitalize your skin...https://dailyclout.io/product/comfreyclarity

Toku Health: Take charge of your cardiovascular wellness with Toku Flow, a nattokinase-based supplement designed to support healthy circulation and heart health - https://TokuHealth.com/NAOMI