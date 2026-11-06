Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"Pharma Expert Sasha Latypova: From the Front Lines at the Dutch Pfizer Trial"
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"Pharma Expert Sasha Latypova: From the Front Lines at the Dutch Pfizer Trial"

Opinion - Naomi Wolf
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Dr Naomi Wolf

“Dr. Naomi Wolf speaks with pharmaceutical expert Sasha Latypova about the ongoing Pfizer court case in the Netherlands, questions surrounding COVID-19 vaccine trials, and what the proceedings could reveal about pharmaceutical accountability.”

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