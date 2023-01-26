Please Help the DailyClout / War Room Volunteers Blow the Biggest Story of Our Lifetime Wide Open
Pfizer must answer for their crimes against humanity.
Greetings, digital warriors.
I just want to let you know that thanks to your support — as this truth is still being heavily censored by legacy media — the WarRoom / DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Reports ebook is number 5 on Amazon's Nonfiction Bestsellers List and number 3 in 'New Releases'.
This is a real miracle given the blackout of normal cove…