"Rabbi Manis Friedman, YouTube’s Top Rabbi, Answers the Difficult Questions"

“Rabbi Manis Friedman, sought-after author and teacher and YouTube’s top rabbi, with almost half a million followers, answers the questions that have been burning up the internet in the latest wave of antisemitism. What is Chabad? Is Tucker Carlson right to fear it? What’s the Talmud? Is it true or false that it has an “anti-Jesus” sentence? What did the YHWH of the Torah say is the role of non-Jews? Are the Noahide Laws a divine gift for Gentiles, or a nefarious plot against Gentiles? What does it mean to “use God for one’s own purposes” rather than “serving God”?

Not only does Rabbi Friedman address these issues, but he also shares his wisdom about marriage, family, intimacy, and gender. What do women want? The answer will surprise you. What does it really mean for a husband to “lead”? Not what you think. An unmissable and timely conversation at a time of weaponized division aimed at separating Jews from Christians, and from others. Learn more about Rabbi Friedman at ItsGoodtoKnow.org”

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