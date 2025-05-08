"Radical Philosopher Josh Stylman: Is Reality Manufactured?"

"In a magisterial four-part series of essays, technologist Josh Stylman shares his deep research into the history and methods of cultural production over the past 120 years. He highlights the founding of the secretive UK institute Tavistock and reveals how cultural and ideological notions, narratives, and even personalities were intentionally produced and distributed from that nexus. He goes on to show how even famous celebrities and public spectacles may well be “managed” to produce a certain kind of mass consciousness—diving into the role of MK Ultra (and always bringing receipts). Lastly, he reveals the “pattern recognition” we need to develop if we are to perceive the 'cracks in the matrix' and achieve truly sovereign, free human consciousness. Unmissable."

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company:

https://dailyclouthealth.com Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "7 Reasons Why Men & Women Over 50 Are Adding This Single Ingredient To Their Morning Routine. Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More…"

Raw Paws: "Give your pets the power of raw nutrition—feed them raw...

Visit https://dailycloutpets.com to learn more"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/