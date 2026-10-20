"Redox Salt Supplement: Can the Changes People Experience be Real?"

“Dr. Wolf was sent a trial sample of a supplement that comes in liquid form in pouches. The claims made were hard for her to parse or understand. Can a ‘proprietary electrochemical process’ actually alter cell signaling? If so, would that even be safe?

Nonetheless, both she and Brian O’Shea tried Redox and reported experiencing boosts in energy and well-being.

What is behind this? Can it really positively affect aging, cancer, and detoxification, or bring about other forms of healing? A spokeswoman for the company behind the process explains her views.”

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