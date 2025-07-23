"Secrets to a Happy Perimenopause" w/ Dr. Hadar Elbaz (Sponsored Guest)

"Is hormone ‘therapy’ for women’s life stages, pharma overkill, or is supplementation wise? Dr. Hadar Elbaz returns to steer our audience through the shoals of midlife women’s health questions. Also, our favorite subject: parasites and detoxing! How can such a disgusting subject lead to us acquiring renewed vitality, energy, and yes, even a ‘radiant glow’?"
