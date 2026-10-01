“Sitting in the Sun with the Women” (Essay Read)

“As you know, I’ve been hanging out at my local Chabad in Brooklyn.

We just observed Rosh HaShanah, and then, ten days later, Yom Kippur. I’m finding this community — even as it steeps Brian and me in rituals and practices that are thousands of years old — oddly refreshing, and surprisingly liberating.

One reason is the depth of the community experience. In its intimacy, this warm community embrace simply harkens back to the kind of world everyone used to be part of, in the seventeenth and eighteenth and nineteenth and right up into the middle of the twentieth centuries, in America, through everyone’s church or synagogue. Everyone, or almost everyone, except for the odd outright atheist or dissident or, later, Marxist, used to live at the center of a network that immersed him or her periodically in the larger life of humanity.”

Read the full essay here

Watch Now:

To support our work and the show, click here: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=H66YAR8RY38YJ

Please support our sponsors:

The Wellness Company: Cutting through misinformation with uncensored medical science & insights most doctors are afraid to discuss...https://DailyCloutHealth.Com