Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
5h

I got 13 reminders to vote in Wisconsin and I never lived there! They thanked me for voting in 2020 and 2022!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Naomi Wolf
Leskunque Lepew's avatar
Leskunque Lepew
4h

The unvetted illegals that crossed the border under the Biden Administration did their work. The integrity of the election process has been corrupted. Couple this with Senate "Republicans " who could not push thru the SAVE act.

Anyone can vote in elections, why become a citizen?

This whole Blue Wave thing is quite odd.

They will reveal themselves.

The tentacles of the WEF/Transnational gangsters are deeply embedded in this farce.

Reply
Share
1 reply
44 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Naomi Wolf · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture