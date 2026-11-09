So. Much. Fraud.

Many of you saw that I was so upset last Tuesday night that I almost wept with rage while live on video, and I was posting nonstop with all caps.

Either the Democrats overreached with their cheating, and they will get away with perhaps the greatest vote-related steal in American history; or President Trump “set a trap”, as some hopeful MAGA commentators are proposing, and he had to let these immense criminal events unfold in order to secure proof of the crime and take proper action.

My prayer is the latter, of course. But history and even corruption itself have a way of normalizing the unbearable. The President’s ability to intervene in this massive theft is also still dependent on YOU raising your voice, and showing a mandate for him to do so. So we are going to go over some Civics 101 in a Digital Age, so that everyone understands what has likely happened, and what is at stake.

This is the same basic update I gave Sunday Nov 8, 2026, in this podcast:

Most of us know that a commentator on X showed an algorithm that siphoned 15% off of the votes for Republicans, and that President Trump tweeted that post. This is The Gateway Pundit’s article and graphic:

We know about so much potential fraud: we know that the “Dan J Sullivan” running for Senate as a “moderate Republican” in Alaska, drained enough votes from the incumbent Dan Sullivan to alter the outcome of that election; and that the President has declared that the “Decoy Dan” votes should be allocated to the latter. The New York Post just reported that the “Decoy Dan” is married to a donor to his main opponent, Mary Peltola. (One thing that’s painful about this moment in American history is how juvenile is the corruption). We know that the Department of Justice is investigating NGOs in Arizona that ran voter registration drives, to ascertain if the organizations helped non-citizens to vote. In Fort Bend County, Texas, rejected ballots are up 300%. Documentation of problems is proliferating.

But not everywhere — not in your local or national newspaper. It’s painful that the only way you’d know that there are real issues with the Nov 3 2026 election, is if you are on X. Legacy media is once again using the catchphrases “conspiracy theories”, “election denialism” and “scant evidence” to dismiss and minimize any emerging concerns. “The Internet’s Conspiracy Theorists are Desperate for Voter Fraud” states Wired.

Right. Desperate for it.

These news outlets want you to forget what an American election, is supposed to do.

I want to remind everyone, including legacy media if by some miracle they are reading this, that in America, we are not supposed to announce a winner, or to make any conclusions about the winners and losers of an election, until Every. Single. Vote. Is Counted.

In my lifetime, in earlier decades, this meticulousness in counting the vote was considered a sacred trust. You did not violate it. As I often remind people, in the Gore 2000 campaign, in which I served as an advisor, both sides contested the outcome, both teams of lawyers were involved, and judges ruled on the ballots all the way up to the Supreme Court.

We (Democrats; at that time I was a Democrat) were completely sideswiped when George Bush Jr declared victory before the legal process was concluded; we were shocked when Republicans cleverly circulated a “Sore Loserman” catchphrase on TV and on what existed then of the internet. To his credit, Vice President Gore did not cave to this egregious pressure from the Bush Jr team, and he carried on adjudicating the vote, as he was supposed to do; but I remember the general astonishment that a candidate would so violate the hallowed protocols of waiting until every vote was not only counted but adjudicated — meaning, until any legal challenge about the votes that arose, was decided by a judge.

One element of this massive fraud of 2026 has to do with people having forgotten that this patience and this ballot-by-ballot checking of votes on and after Election Day, is a basic building block of our democracy.

But spin, distraction, and fancy graphics are being employed to steamroll voters into accepting claims about the races that are by no means final or fact-based; and to deter them from supporting our President in taking the steps required — Federal, not state-level, full audits, including the securing and analysis of the software in the voting machines — before certifying this set of elections.

Below, I walk you through some of the tricks that are being played upon us to throw dust in our eyes.

Candidates are Claiming Victory Before the Vote Count is Complete.

On Election night in New York State, where I live, and where my husband Brian and I travelled two and a half hours late at night in order to show up in person to vote, Gov Hochul “declared victory” minutes after the polls closed.

But did she win?

How could we know? The votes are still being counted.

There were terrible problems in Westchester County, New York. When Gov Hochul “called” her own race, the Westchester County votes had not even been counted! Is that trivial? One million fifteen thousand seven hundred and three people live in Westchester County according to the US Census! Westchester is a wealthy county, and one with 137,000 Jewish residents; so if there are Democrats who are going to vote against the Marxist-Jihadi alliance represented by Governor Hochul in her embrace of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, this the county in which you will find them. Hilariously, implausibly, on Election Day the entire county could not vote because the paper on which the ballots were printed, was too thick to fit into the machines. The implausibility of ballots for an entire county of 1,015, 703 residents being prepared by the Board of Elections on paper that no one tested on a single machine, and that thus could not fit into the machines — and these are people who specify, purchase and use paper for machines in every single election — is a matter for farce or science fiction. But that’s the claim.

I thought that Gov Hochul calling her race a victory minutes after the polls closed this past Tuesday, was egregious; I also noted that she would have had the early or mail-in ballots, that skew Democratic, and would have stopped counting before the day’s ballots were all verified (machines matched against voter rolls, one of several final steps) and before the military ballots, that skew Republican, even came in. I had no idea how bad it was in fact.

“New York Focus” is a real nonprofit, nonpartisan site devoted to covering politics and government in New York State. This is what its website says, importantly:

Read that again, because your head is probably exploding, so take a breath and yes, read it yet again.

This site was last updated Friday Nov 6 2026, three days after Gov Hochul declared herself the elected Governor of New York. Three days after the polls closed and Gov Hochul stated, to the assent of the national news media, that she was the winner — fewer than half of New York’s registered voters have had their ballots counted.

Not only that — the scrupulous website notes that this is an unofficial count and reminds us that mail ballots can take a week after Election Day to arrive and that overseas and military ballots can take almost two weeks to arrive and be counted. Affidavit voters also have to be verified one by one after Election Day, and remember, lots of people were told that someone had already voted in their names or that there were problems with their registrations, so they had to vote as Affidavit voters.

Were all those people counted on Election Day? No.

2.2 million US voters are living overseas and are eligible to vote. Their votes arrive late. Were their votes counted in general? No. Twenty-eight states accept votes sent in by uniformed military, which can take weeks to arrive, as long as they are sent by Election Day. The nonprofit Count Every Hero seeks to make sure that military votes are counted. Every single member of the armed forces whose ballot arrived after all these madmen and madwomen, traitors to this country, who declared victory for themselves on Election Day, was disenfranchised. How many ballots are cast by overseas voters in uniform? In 2024, according to StatesUnited.org, it was 905,000 ballots.

So millions and millions of Americans have been disenfranchised — even apart from the actual fraud that is likely still to be found in a Federal audit - by the early declarations of lunatic candidates stating that they won their races, and evil media amplifying these claims.

Now let’s go to the details of the astonishing situation in New York State: Focus.org broke down how many votes are counted out of all the counties in New York, as of three days after the polls closed and Gov Hochul and other Democrats declared victories.

Do we know who really won?

15 New York counties still have half or more than half of their votes yet to be counted.

That includes New York County, wherein lies New York City. Only 41.1 per cent of the vote in New York has been counted as of three days after Election Day.

I wish I had a font that was more exclamatory than italics or bold.

Maybe 58.9 per cent of New York County, where New York City, with its 1.77 million New York Jews, live, didn’t vote for Jihadi-friendly Hochul. Maybe wealthy, hedge-fund-manager heavy Westchester County didn’t vote for Marxists.

Will we ever know?

The Democrats carefully did not count those counties, before declaring victory.

After Election day, The New York Times headline said deceptively that Governor Hochul “Fended Off” the challenge from Bruce Blakeman. The news outlet had to use those ‘weasel words’ that imply, without stating directly, that she won, thus deceiving millions of readers.

They had to, because she hadn’t won yet.

Gov Kathy Hochul still hasn’t officially or credibly won.

Media “Calling” A Race is Meaningless

To my immense frustration, viewers have been propagandized to believe that somehow NBC News or CNN or The Associated Press (with its Memorandum of Understanding with Xinhua, the Chinese Communist Party’s media arm) have some sort of secret insider knowledge that allows them authoritatively to “call” elections. This mystification directed at voters is heightened by media outlets’ swooping music, dizzying bright graphics, and their presentation onscreen of giant smiling candidates’ faces alongside those Big Green Checkmarks in Boxes.

But guess what? I say this as a journalist of forty years and as a former campaign consultant to two Presidential campaigns, one which won the election and one which won the popular vote: the news media have no inside information when they “call” an election!

They and their producers, and the anchors themselves, don’t know anything more than you do by looking at the Board of Elections websites!

Maybe the producers have a “source” at the Board of Elections or in some candidate’s camp, but those whispers are just gossip and rumor; not worthy of actual journalistic reporting, let alone as being claimed as fact; and the facts in a real election are ever-changing until the election is fully counted, adjudicated and certified.

The tragedy is that viewers don’t understand that when a news outlet “calls” a race outcome, it is absolutely meaningless — legally and in terms of information quality. And cynical press, US leaders and some candidates, and probably also our adversaries, who have lots of fingerprints all over this election, benefit from viewers’ confusion about what “calling an election” actually means.

Add to all this cesspit of obfuscation the pressure of competition in the media marketplace; the outlet that “calls” the election first, unethically and inaccurately “scoops” the competition and secures the viewer eyeballs; which fake “scoop” translate into advertising dollars.

No One has Won Yet

Across the country, races have been “called” by legacy media on election night and they were even “called” by random social media accounts that showed up all over US voters’ feeds, with nothing more solid as evidence of a win than nicely designed screenshots showing smiling candidates with big “Winner” tag lines (I am not kidding) and with big green checkmarks; that is to say, with no sourcing at all. Legacy media, for its part, are not linking their claims of various Democratic “victories” to any official numbers on Board of Elections websites. They are just stating that someone won.

They are not linking to any official elections websites with results because the official websites would confirm that there are, overwhelmingly, even now five days later, no official winners or losers and that the races are still being counted.

I wrote about my astonishment when the candidate whom I advised in her run for New York City Council, Athena Clarke, was sitting with all of us, her supporters, in an event venue overlooking a canal, in Brooklyn. People from all walks of life had fought hard to support Ms Clarke, a Special Ed schoolteacher who had refused the mrna injection and had thus lost her job along with many others. One reason she was running was to make that situation right for all the teachers, firefighters and others who had been similarly let go. Her firefighter husband was there with her, as was her beautiful toddler daughter. She, her family, and her hardworking supporters of all races and religions and professional backgrounds, deserved to be treated fairly by the system by which votes are counted.

We eagerly watched the race being tracked by local news shows. The numbers were in two boxes onscreen. Athena Clarke’s vote totals on the TV news shows were pretty close to those of her opponent, the Democratic machine incumbent Mercedes Narcisse, who had barely campaigned.

At about ten o’clock at night, the votes abruptly shifted dramatically to Narcisse’s favor — and then they stayed where they were for the next two hours. We all gave up at about 1 am and went home.

As you know, I sought desperately to get the 3% paper ballot hand count that New York State Law provides. Not a single lawyer of the five I approached to litigate Athena’s outcome — to demand a full audit or to represent me as a disenfranchised New York voter — would take the case, because they knew what happened to lawyers such as Rudy Giuliani, whose professional life was destroyed when he took on ballot fraud.

To this day Athena Clarke has not received formal notification from the New York Board of Elections that she lost her race, or formal confirmation from them of how many votes she received. Others who have run for office have had similar inconclusive outcomes.

When the news media was reporting a “sweep” of DSA candidates “victories” this past June, I was tearing my hair out because the races’ vote counting had not been concluded, adjudicated or certified.

Darializa Chevalier, a DSA candidate for the 13th Congressional District, was being represented by the national news media in the June 2026 Primary as having had a massive victory, but she was in fact only a few thousand votes ahead of her closest challenger on the New York Board of Elections website — and even those numbers were “unofficial”. I looked at many of those primary races, and there were tens of thousands of blank ballots reported on the New York Board of Elections tallies. (The New York Board of Elections website went down as I was demonstrating this live on the air on my podcast).

Audits at the State Level are Likely Meaningless

Democrats spokesmodels are stating smugly that audits

”should solve the problem” of possible election irregularities, and lay to rest any concerns about cheating. That assertion — that all you need is an audit as audits are currently done — is actually part and parcel of the arsenal of weapons to enable Democratic cheating.

So — don’t get mad at me if you already know this — elections even for Federal level offices, are governed by state election laws. You should go to your Board of Elections website and review exactly what to do to challenge the vote in your state. You may live in a less corrupt state that New York.

But state-level audits are just not enough. We need the Feds.

At least one race in the New York June 2026 primary was so close that lawyer Jimmy Wagner brought a lawsuit to have a hand audit — and it was then that election integrity observer, Smartelections.US’ Lulu Friesdat, witnessed so much flagrant cheating in the “hand recount”, that the process, which could have shifted the victory, was rendered meaningless.

The judge in that case finally ruled that the vote recount would not have changed the outcome. But Friesdat and Wagner confirmed so much corruption of the audit process that we really can’t know if that is the case.

Friesdat documented open gaps in “the cage” in Brooklyn where the “paper ballot hand count” “audit” of the June 2026 primary was done, that were wide enough for multiple people to walk in abreast; boxes of paper under the tables where the vote auditors worked; xerox machines surrounding them; xeroxed “ballots” mixed in with real ballots; people being able to enter and leave the area without cameras directed at them — that is, with no real chain of custody in place.

Board of Elections staffers deliberately placed Friesdat so far away from the actual counting that she could not meaningfully observe what was happening.

Jimmy Wagner’s lawsuit to compel a meaningful audit in one of the June 2026 New York City Primary races, Bernard Vaiselberg vs. Board of Elections in the City of New York, reveals a series of admissions by the Board of Elections Chief Clerk, Sal Becerra, that border on — well, spill over into — the realm of the ludicrous.

“Here are the main places in the transcript where the Board of Elections chief clerk, Sal Barrera, describes failures or breakdowns in the process” writes Wagner:

There are five more pages of such admissions of venal and stupid Board of Elections vote count malfeasance, lifted by Jimmy Wagner out of the one transcript in this one race.

How many more pages and pages and pages of stupid, corrupt and venal malfeasance would we find, if a proper 100 per cent paper ballot audit overseen by real law enforcement — not state-employed political hacks - were underway?

For all these reasons, state by state “audits” of a small per cent of the votes are not sufficient for this corruption of the 2026 vote. The fox would be counting the hens in the henhouse.

For this reason we need a Federal 100 per cent paper ballot and machine audit, under DHS, DOJ and FBI oversight.

#####

Almost No One has Won Yet

I fear that various Boards of Elections are even playing games with the certification and publication of the votes. Why has Athena Clarke never received formal notification of the conclusion of her race? Can you find the official Los Angeles Mayor’s Race election results, in the race of a socialist who is being hailed all over the news as having “won” LA? Can you? I can’t find them anywhere.

Take a look at the last result for “New York Governor’s Race”. The last result is 2022.

Now look at how the New York Board of Elections describes the Nov 3 2026 race:

The Election Night results are still officially UNOFFICIAL.

Instead of hard, official, certified legal numbers, many races are offering voters only claims, imaginary graphics and spin.

This very much resembles the nationwide tactic we saw with “COVID” “infections and deaths” in 2020-2021: massive dramatic red-to-orange-hued maps on the home pages of every major news outlet, notably The New York Times, every single day, that claimed to be based on data from public health sources across the country. The graphic designer of the map leaked to me on background and told me that only two states actually had data being reported in real time. The New York Times reporter covering COVID, Apoorva Mandavilli, could not tell me, when I asked her, what the data sources were for the COVID “interactive map” and she made a vague reference to “the tech guys.”

The New York Times “COVID map”:

There was no verifiable data source for that map. In my book The Bodies of Others, I exposed the same kind of data fraud in the presentation of the red-hued UK “COVID Map”.

Now take a look at the Los Angeles “interactive map” for the 2026 Mayor’s Race. It’s on ABC News, so one is conditioned to expect that this map will be based on some kind of actual journalistic fact.

The headline reads “Preliminary Results.” So you’d expect those to be actual counted votes, sourced to the Board of Elections, right?

You’d be wrong!

Read the not-so-fine print:

“The interactive map, based on precinct-level results representing 67% of the expected vote, illustrates an East-West voting divide across Los Angeles.”

Precinct-level results…from whom? From where? No source. These unsourced “results” represent two-thirds of… the actual vote? The counted vote? No! “The expected vote”. Expected by whom? Your grandma? Your dog? Nithya Raman’s grandma? Her grandma’s dog? Raman’s Chief of Staff?

No actual fact-based “expected” real total is identified here, and the evil passive voice muddies the waters further. So this map is actually based on nothing that can be called a journalistic fact.

It’s pretty, though — using the exact same arresting color palette as the COVID map:

More honest news outlets, such as The Guardian, hedge their bets, using the same kind of weasel words that The New York Times uses about Gov Hochul: The Guardian writes that Raman “Leads Way as City Progressives Make their Mark”. If you look closely you notice that the headline does not actually state that Raman has won yet.

I find it notable that no one reporting on her race, links to the official numbers for her race. If there are real data from which to make an interactive map, you source that real data.

If there are not, you fudge.

Here is the official Los Angeles County County Clerk Election Results website. I couldn’t find the Nithya Raman victory. Can you? Show me that I am missing something.

But I do see this, on the home page:

Several things jump out.

First, these results on this website for this most recent election, do not say, at least that I can see, “official numbers.” Second, the “Voter Turnout” shows 3,041,114 Los Angelenos who voted, while 2,867,294 are “remaining eligible voters.” Does that mean the vote was still underway at the time that these numbers were compiled? Is it still underway?

Adding to that possibility is the utterly incomprehensible fine print under “ballot distribution”:

“Results are as of 11/7/2026 4:38:38 pm [whatever that means].”

Note, these are results four days after Nithya Raman was declared a winner by every news outlet in America.

“Results are representative of Los Angeles County only. Total number of precincts: 2,853. Total number of registrations: 5,908,408. Ballots cast in Vote by Mail precincts are counted in the first bulletin. These tallied Vote by Mail precincts are reflected in the “Precincts Reporting” figure. There are 1685 Vote by Mail precincts. The voter registration reflects registration 29 days before the election. Voters who registered after this date will have their vote counted.”

You have to look at this Alice-in-Wonderland style language a few times to understand just how opaque and mystifying it is.

What is “the first bulletin” in which Vote by Mail ballots have been counted? Those who vote by mail tend to be Democrats (and ballot harvesting also happens, disproportionately via Democrats, by mail).

Is this tangled language noting that the Democratic-leaning ballots got counted first — which is my understanding of what happened in New York State as well — and then that the Board of Elections staff stopped counting at the end of in-person voting on Election Day, which tends to be the day that Republicans vote? Did the staff count the Democratic votes then let the media announce Nithya Raman as a winner?

Are they still counting?

The bar graph does not say how many votes there are that are in that have been formally counted. The designers may be expecting you not to notice that. The bar graph also does not say that all the votes that are in, have been counted. Indeed the language suggests otherwise.

The bar graph merely shows you how many votes were distributed.

You have to look at the bar graph above a few times to see what is being left out. You are told, again, how many ballots were distributed, and if they were distributed by mail or at a “vote center” (is that the same thing as a “polling place”? The definition kind of matters).

If I hand out 100 tickets to a gala and no one comes - or else, five people show up in red ballgowns and red dinner jackets (just imagine it, okay) and four are in blue ballgowns and blue dinner jackets — of what relevance is the fact that I distributed 100 gala tickets? Why not tell me what actually matters in this metaphor as it relates to an election — how many people actually showed up to the gala, how many of those were in each color group?

I fear that game-playing hide-and-seek with the official numbers, media spin with dense language and premature claims, and dramatic imaginary graphics like the one above, are gaslighting US citizens across this country — with races that are still underway, vote tallies that are not complete and that may be closer than we are being told, corrupted ballots perhaps by the boxful that haven’t been identified yet, and conclusions heralded by sleazy media that may not bear up under proper electoral scrutiny.

None of this should be happening if we took the time and made the proper American effort our Founders expected us to make, to count each and every ballot and to adjudicate each challenge until the vote is actually certified.

Only three things separate us right now from the cowed, enslaved populations of Europe and Britain, who were lulled by two decades of handing all the governance over to Parliament, or to the European Union, and who stopped educating themselves about THEIR OWN LAWS.

These three things are the Second Amendment, the First Amendment, and the US citizenry’s willingness to do something so important that the Republic rests upon it — but something so mystified by elites that we don’t even have a specific verb to describe it: to engage with their own laws and their own governance regulations.

The British used to be some of the most informed citizens on Earth; Parliamentary debates were published in full in penny newspapers and recorded in a publication called Hansard. Mass movements — to expand the franchise, for instance, as manifested in the millions of ordinary British people who signed the Chartists’ petitions in the 1839, 1842 and 1848 — showed the passionate appetite among British citizens to engage with legislation and the electoral process.

Now, having forgotten to learn their own laws and governance processes, they are prey; they barely know what to do when they are told they can’t hoist a Union Jack, or protest the mass rapes of little girls in their communities.

Let’s not turn into people like that.

Let’s not just lose our country out of confusion, and out of exhaustion at the spin.

Let’s do the hard work to save our Republic.

Go call the White House. Call your elected officials. Show up with your neighbors to bother peacefully the Board of Elections staff and to demand to observe the state-level audit.

Hire a lawyer — your state may be less corrupt than New York.

The White House also needs to hear that there is a mandate for a national Federal audit, overseen by DOJ, DHS and the FBI, with ballots and machines in physical custody.

This is a Revolutionary moment. This is a brink of Civil War moment.

This is like that moment in 1957 when President Eisenhower made the difficult decision to send 1000 Federal troops to Arkansas, with Executive Order 10730. He had to override an Arkansas Governor who unlawfully refused to allow the integration Central High School.

Sometimes the states behave criminally or unconstitutionally, or both.

Sometimes a President and a Department of Justice must dramatically enforce the Constitution — which gives us all the rights to representation — whether lackeys and traitors at the state level, want us to have that right or not.