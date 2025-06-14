"Solving the Food Supply Crisis?"

“An unboxing video, in which Dr. Wolf shows what she received in a cooler from Pleasant Pastures, one of the small family farms that partners with farm activist Max Kane’s website, FarmMatch.com!

From gorgeous beets to sugar-sweet snap peas, to richly hued ground beef with no ‘meat paste’ or additives, to delicious, creamy raw milk — which is illegal to sell or transport for sale in several states — this haul is a beautiful, nutritious supply of food for the Wolf/O'Shea family.

By buying direct from the farmer via FarmMatch.com, consumers can feel good about unbelievably fresh and delicious fruits, vegetables, meat, and dairy. But they can also enjoy knowing that they are supporting humane animal husbandry, breaking the monopoly of Big Ag (and Big Vet Pharma), avoiding mRNA-injected meat, saving on burning fossil fuels, and supporting the regeneration of the land!”

