"'The Book of Heaven': Are Autistic Children Able to Communicate Better than We Knew?"

“Katie Asher, mother of severely autistic young adult Houston Asher, speaks to Dr. Wolf about her view that her son was vaccine-injured and then suffered traumatic damage to his brain, resulting in his autism. She believed for years that Houston Asher was severely cognitively impaired, but Ms. Asher also believes that eventually he and she found a way to communicate with one another using a novel and controversial technique known as “spelling,” in which a coach helps the student move his or her hand with a pointer across a board.

In her view, this interaction with Houston Asher led her to see her son in a new way, and she relearned her son’s qualities, she says, as being articulate, highly intelligent, and even unusually gifted with spiritual abilities such as precognition and telepathy. She and, as she asserts, Houston Asher both state that autistic children and young adults often have such metaphysical gifts that go beyond ordinary human capabilities, and that they are here in this condition for a reason, to help us in a transitional time.

As heartbreaking as the situation with Houston Asher’s impairments is, and as tempting as it would be for any mother to “find” a lost child again in this way, Dr. Wolf raises gentle but firm questions about this method and notes its methodological vulnerabilities. The student is so dependent on the “coach” for interpretation of his or her remarks that the risk is always present that a coach might influence what is said. Dr. Wolf also seeks independent confirmation that the extraordinary capabilities Ms. Asher reports can be verified, or at least observed.

Could autistic children and young adults indeed have lively intelligences, hampered only by physical restrictions? Might they have even greater gifts than that, gifts that could change everything? Or is this hypothesis based on beliefs that sadly cannot be proven or double-checked, and well-meaning interpretations that are necessarily prone to flaws?

Watch this fascinating exchange and decide for yourself.”

Watch Now:

From our sponsors:

American Alternative Assets: Uncover the truth behind market turbulence. The Bellweather Signal reveals 7 hidden economic indicators flashing red right now. Get the free report and learn how to protect your savings with gold and silver. Download it today at https://www.CloutGold.com

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. Try now for a free trial...Learn more at https://www.legisector.com

Kimchi One from Brightcore – Health Starts in the Gut

Get 25% off – Use Code: WOLF at https://www.mybrightcore.com/wolf

Or call (888) 575-4996 for up to 50% OFF your order and Free Shipping!