I will share with pain that this too is one of those essays I never wished to write.

From the start, too, my regular disclaimer: I love Islam as it is properly understood; moderate, pluralistically tolerant Islam.

I love the moderate, pluralistically tolerant Islam practiced by millions upon millions of people on this planet — a religion that brought the idea of Abrahamic monotheism to parts of the world where people still worshipped pantheistically; a religion whose core ethical values form a Venn diagram with those of Judaism and Christianity. The five foundational principles of Islam involve the “professions of faith”, the giving of alms or charity, prayer, fasting and pilgrimage. All of these precepts have parallels in both Judaism and Christianity.

The core ethical values of Islam, according to he Studio Arabiya Institute, also resemble Judaism’s and Christianity’s ethics. These include:

“ Peace: “Islamic” means peace and submission to God

Justice: A principle which is reverberated throughout life

Compassion: Done to the poor, animals and all human beings

Truthfulness: particularly in business and in official transactions

Humility: in clothing, speech and mannerism

Brotherhood: An international connection of all the Muslims”

This version of Islam respects Judaism and Christianity as representing the “People of the Book”, and it takes seriously Quranic teachings demonstrating that Islam continues in the traditions of divine revelation that was established earlier by Moses and Jesus:

“The Qur’an teaches that Islam is the continued faithful religion in the same line as the Prophets who were before Muhammad: The same religion has He established for you as that which He enjoined on Noah ... and that which We enjoined on Abraham, Moses, and Jesus (42:13 AYA). The result of this view is that the scriptures given by these Prophets are considered to be genuine scriptures from God: But say, “We (Muslims) believe in the Revelation which has come down to us and in that which came down to you (Jews & Christians); our Allah and your Allah is One” (29:46 AYA).

In the Qur’an there are many references to the Jewish and Christian Holy Books. In fact the Qur’an addresses Christians and Jews in terms of the Book: O People of the Book! (5:68 AYA).”

This version of Islam can coexist peacefully in a pluralistic Western society, and tolerate the fact that Western societies have protections for people engaged in homosexual relations, for instance, or premarital sex, which acts are forbidden by Islamic law.

But having said that, as I noted in my essay October 7, that is not the version of Islam that is ascendant right now globally, and it is not the version of Islam that, I will argue in this essay, is being deployed by globalists against open Western societies, in order to complete the process of cultural and institutional destruction that escalated with “the pandemic” and its aftermath.

Throughout the Muslim world (with some exceptions, such as Iran recently), fundamentalist Islam — which includes major movements such as Wahhabism, and the Muslim Brotherhood — seek to return to a far stricter and more uncompromising manifestation of Islam. When I read a range of sources seeking to understand distinctions between moderate and extremist Islam, I saw that there is so much debate about how to draw these lines, that careful use of terms to avoid generalization, is almost impossible.

But whether these are sources on the Marxist Left that tend to glamorize Muslim fundamentalist revolutionary movements as being “anti-imperialist”, or sources on the right that fear the same dynamic for conservative reasons, most sources agree that fundamentalist Islamic movements are more than simple religious movements, aimed at individuals’ internal moral transformation; they are political movements of great intensity and sweep.

Fundamentalist Islamic movements today, knowledgeable commentators tend to agree, all seek raw power in the real world: “The idea is simple: Islam must have power in this world.”

I bring all of this up because I believe that we are seeing a reimagined set of tactics and strategies deriving from the small central group of evildoers, the people whom I have called “the globalist oligarchy”, those elite drivers of contemporary global history whom I have identified in my book The Bodies of Others and in countless essays here — the ones who weirdly want a transhumanist oligarchical authoritarianism for themselves, and a hybrid of Marxism and feudalism deployed to control and subjugate the rest of us poor targeted serfs.

To reprise my core thesis, the main goal of these globalist oligarchs is to do away with the West and with its stubborn, flexible, inspiring, democratic and civil society institutions, once and for all.

It is the West, with its freedoms of speech, human rights laws, protections for the individual from the mob, its inclusions of hated groups such as homosexuals and disdained groups such as women within its equality laws, its protections of religious minorities from state power, its moral limitations (til recently) on euthanasia and abortion, and above all its 1000 year practice of mostly nonviolent civil public dialogue — its classrooms, public squares, newspapers and Parliaments — that stands in the way of the global evildoers accomplishing their demonic goals.

The elitists’ reimagined tactics, I am arguing here, involve a new and unholy marriage between two entities that have, ideologically, organically, almost nothing in common: fundamentalist Islam, as described above, and the ideologies, language and trappings of classical Marxism.

I have explained that from 2020-2025, the “lockdowns” were a psychologically debilitating tactic used by this elite cohort to break the individualistic spirit of people in the West (I include Australia and New Zealand).

Then the mRNA injections, which the same group held out to broken, lonely, now-passive populations as “the way out” of this life-entombing dystopia, served further to sterilize, kill off, and disable these populations.

I have explained that the mRNA producers, at least Pfizer/BioNTech, transferred the IP and manufacture of the mRNA injections to Communist China in 2021, per BioNTech’s SEC filing. I explained that Fosun Pharmaceutical, one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Communist China, a company directed by the CCP, opened 11 manufacturing plants in Western Europe and now 14 in the United States. I showed that the Pfizer Documents reveal far more deaths and serious adverse events, including sterilizations, in North America first, and secondly in Western Europe, than they do in all of the rest of the world combined. So the mRNA injection is a depopulation and sterilization instrument that is targeted to the West.

I have spoken about how the CCP wants and is acquiring our farmland — 380,000 acres; our energy grid — the CCP is both “owner and saboteur”, per analyst Joe Trotter in The Epoch Times; our water resources — China’s richest man and China’s beverage company, Nongfu Spring, bought up all the critical water infrastructure of Nashua, New Hampshire ; our ports — one Chinese company is a conduit for 40% of US shipping container traffic. China wants all of our resources; but, as my husband intel analyst Brian O’Shea puts it, China “does not want our population”.

The CCP is buying up our local elected officials and our national elected officials:

“A new report has revealed that Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s (D) 2021 election campaign received over $300,000 from a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intelligence official. Wu is the latest in a growing list of U.S. government officials who have been infiltrated by operatives of Xi Jinping’s communist regime, a trend that experts say must be combated by the Trump administration.”

The CCP is funding universities. CCP funds create research partnerships at universities, skewing curricula and essentially compromising educators: “Last fall, the [Select Committee on the CCP] identified high-risk joint institutes at the following universities, all of which have failed to act: Duke University; University of Arizona; University of Delaware; Drake University; University of Houston; Kean University; University of Miami; New York University; University of North Alabama; Northeastern State University (Tahlequah);Portland State University; State University of New York - Stony Brook; and Trine University.’

The CCP funds US media companies, as the Times of India (but not The Wall Street Journal, which took the money) reported: China’s propaganda publication China Daily paid out millions to US publications for special supplements, and this, claims an independent report, skewed those publications’ coverage of China. $700,000 to Time Magazine; 371,577 to The Financial Times; 291,000 to Foreign Policy; 272000 to the LA Times; and over $1 million to additional outlets. The Daily Caller reported that the CCP paid $4.6 million to The Washington Post and almost $6 million to the Wall Street Journal.

I could go on and on, about the CCP funding US sports teams and influencers and social media platforms.

The larger point, though, is that I believe that globalist oligarchs aligned with the CCP as its advance troops, for 2020-2025; and then used pharmaceutical biological warfare and other forms of warfare, including demoralization in media and AI manipulation on social media, and the cultural dilution created by mass immigration, to target the West.

But my point now is that from 2023-2025, public awareness of this threat from China, and from mass immigration and from pharmaceutical and other biological attacks, grew.

A great deal of credit for this Western awareness of the threat from China should go to Steve Bannon of “WarRoom,” the reporting of Natalie Winters in The National Pulse, and to the Epoch Times itself.

Other voices including my own amplified warnings related to threats from contaminated or toxic or intentionally sterilizing pharmaceutical products; RFK Jr and Children’s Health Defense explained threats from the food supply; activists such as Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene took aim at geoengineering; and such luminaries as economist Catherine Austin Fitts explained the looming “control grid,” to be made up of mass digital surveillance, digital ID and CBDC.

By 2025, the Rasmussen Report showed that the majority of Americans — 56% — believed that the mRNA injections had caused deaths.

So, bottom line: Western people woke up to these various, aligned threats, and they did so just in time.

The resistance was rapid and widespread. Alternatives for Deutschland, which supports popular sovereignty, nationalism, the end of mass immigration and an exit from the European Union, topped the ranking of political parties in Germany, in April 2025. A populist anti-immigration nationalist Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, was elected in Japan. Populist nationalist anti-immigration leader Prime Minister Georgia Meloni now leads Italy. In Britain, where PM Keir Starmer’s police forces have been arresting British people for exasperated tweets, thousands of patriotic St George’s flag has been put up by British citizens in towns and cities, and pulled down again by local councils, to be rehoisted again by British citizens, in an ongoing grassroots battle, throughout the country. Irish people too are marching — sometimes violently — against mass immigration, and to protest sexual assaults against Irish girls committed by immigrant men.

My point is, the globalist oligarchs are running out of time.

A mass awakening to the methods of 2020-2025 is increasingly general. More and more people are resisting reliance on Big Pharma or Big Medicine (or Big Partisanship); they are trying to get their national sovereignty back; they are rejecting the dilution of their cultures and their physical boundaries that has been created by the millions of mostly illegal immigrants from fundamentalist states or from failed states, that have been imposed upon their orderly nations by globalist policies.

These Westerners are keeping their cash and investing in gold, and buying low tech phones that surveil them less; they are joining together again in churches and synagogues and town halls.

The coalition that tried to kill, disable or sterilize most of us via mRNA injection, did not ultimately succeed.

Live births are indeed down 13-20 per cent throughout the West. One horrific study after another, from Israel to the Czech Republic to Canada, confirms the drop in live births among mRNA vaccinated women, which I have been explaining to you and to anyone who will listen, exhaustively, for four years.

But people are increasingly refusing to pump untested vaccine material into their children’s bodies: “Kindergarten Routine Vaccination Rates Continue to Decline.” So the next generation of Western children to survive to adulthood may be even healthier than the pre-Pandemic generation.

Where does all this awakening — leave the globalists?

Their old methods and alliances no longer work. We have been alerted to them.

Enter fundamentalism Islam - as the globalists’ new mercenaries.

Here is where it gets very difficult for me. There is nothing lovable or redeeming about the CCP; so I am at liberty to write about them with complete hostility.

But Islam, as mentioned above, includes millions of peaceful, ethical and highly evolved people; and it contains extremist tribalist thugs.

Also: critics of the CCP don’t risk Fatwas against them; critics of fundamentalist Islam, do.

Hence the pounding headache I get when I venture into this territory. But this must be written.

Abruptly, starting more intensively this year, 2025, fundamentalist Islamists in various Western countries seems to be “getting a memo” from the globalists, in ways that reshape what would otherwise be organic history — in exactly the way that public health officials, tech companies, hospitals, scientists, and others aligned interests, all “got the memo,” and acted in bizarre unison, to roll out the events of the “pandemic” and the “lockdowns” and the “vaccines,” in 2020-2024, as a unidirectional set of historical events.

All over the West, for instance, large groups of fundamentalist Muslim men began in 2025 theatrically to pray in public spaces.

A “Massive Eid Al-Adha” prayer manifestation occupied New York’s Washington Square four months ago. 8000 Muslims gathered for Eid Namaz in New York’s Central Park. These massive public demonstrations of Muslim prayer, in New York, are not religiously obligatory. I went to prayer in the past in the NYU Islamic center depicted in the background of this image. It was indoors.

There are 581 mosques in New York City, where Muslims can pray indoors.

The UK is also ceding public ground daily to radical Islam.

The Festival of Bharat reports that the UK now allows Muslims to issue the Call to Prayer five times a day on loudspeakers.

The new head of Ofsted, the body that inspects public schools in the UK, is a Mufti, though the state religion of Britain is the Church of England. UK parents are reporting, and the visits are confirmed, that children in Britain are being taken to mosques, where they are instructed to kneel — something that religious Christian and Jewish parents would find quite blasphemous. They are reporting that the meat in many British schools is “halal”, or killed according to Muslim religious ritual. This too is confirmed. Again, since slaughterers offering a prayer to Allah over halal meat, it is quite a confrontational act of symbolism, to put halal meat in British school lunches.

Middle East Forum tracks demographic change in the UK; Muslims are now 6.7 per cent of the British population:

‘“The UK could fall into the hands of Islamic fundamentalists” and become “an Islamist state with nuclear weapons.” [S]ays… Suella Braverman, former British Home Secretary.

Demographic change is the defining megatrend with the most important implications for Europe’s societies, culture and governance structures. Just look at the percentage of Muslims in the country’s major cities:

London, 15 percent Muslim

Birmingham, 1,149,000 inhabitants: (29.9 percent)

Bradford: 536,000 inhabitants (30.5 percent)

Manchester: 553,000 inhabitants (22.3 percent)

Demographic change is the defining megatrend with the most important implications for Europe’s societies, culture and governance structures. Just look at the percentage of Muslims in the country’s major cities.

Leicester: 357,000 inhabitants (23.5 percent)

Nottingham: 331,000 inhabitants (12.2 percent)

Blackburn: 148,000 inhabitants (35 percent)

Luton: 218,000 inhabitants (32.9 percent)

Slough: 164,000 inhabitants (29.4 percent)

Pendle: 91,000 inhabitants (26 percent) hundred)

Oldham: 237,000 (24.4 percent)

Rochdale: 211,000 (18.8 percent)

Kirklees: 438,000 (19 percent)

Sheffield: 556,000 (10.3 percent)

It’s not hard to imagine what they’ll look like in, say, 20-30 years”.

Muslim organizations are effectively electing or appointing Muslim leaders into key civil society positions in Britain. “The Muslim Council of Britain’s New Leadership”, by policyexchange.org.uk, is a report that assesses this organized effort to stream Muslim leadership into key British roles. It details the goals of some leaders of the political Islamist movement in Britain, and assimilation into British society is definitely not on the agenda:

“Organising British Muslims

“In a speech at the East London Mosque in November 2023, [Wajid] Akhter advocated

“organising” and “uniting” the Muslims of Britain into a “powerful community” which will “change from the hand that is begging to the hand that is giving… from the people who are protesting to the people we are protesting to… For that you have to sacrifice, you have to work…

“We need to become an organised community… we need to become an Islamiccommunity rather than just a community of people who happen to be Muslims… We all want Saladin [the Muslim leader who defeated the Crusaders] to come today, right? But no-one wants to be his father. You will not get Saladin until you build the environment for Saladin, until you become his teacher, until you become his madrassah, his helper, his friend and his ecosystem. Build that first, and Allah will send you Saladin after Saladin after Saladin until you don’t know what to do with them.” In the same speech, Akhter said there was a “darkness here in this country. When we see everyone, from the highest elected leaders of the land, straight away they go down to a school to reassure the students who are from one side of the conflict, don’t worry, I’m with you. And they should do that. Because anti-Semitism is not from our religion, it’s not from our culture. There’s no word in Urdu or Arabic or Bengali called Holocaust, because we never did something like that… But who was reassuring the Muslim students? Anyone? No. They only got one reassurance: you say one word out of line, we’ll come down on you like a ton of bricks. The other darkness you can see is that Ministers will go to the marches in support of the war, and they will speak there. And yet if you go on Saturday to say please don’t kill children, you’re called hate-filled extremists. British citizens in Israel? Free flight, come home to safety. British citizens in Gaza? You’re on your own, mate.”

21

22 https://www.newarab.com/news/will-gaza-war-cause-upset-uk-general-election

23

The Muslim Council of Britain’s New Leadership

Akhter’s speeches and writings sometimes evoke a lost golden age of Muslim supremacy and power which could be restored through a united and organised faith. He wrote: “Muslims have never gotten over losing Andalusia (Spain) to the Reconquista…We lament about how we brought enlightenment to Europe and then managed to find ourselves totally eliminated from the Iberian Peninsula.” In 2024, at the Nur-ul Islam School in London, he said: “We didn’t just lose in India, and Pakistan, and Bangladesh. We lost everywhere. We lost in Algeria and North Africa, we lost in West Africa, we lost in central Asia, we lost and we lost and we lost and we haven’t stopped losing for more than 150 years…

“If you try to unite the Muslim world politically, like we are trying to do, but your people are either the illiterate religious or the literate murtadd [apostates], you have no hope. We need to bring all three together… We need a vision that has the Quran in one hand and the science book in the other hand… In this school, they’re learning not only to be a professional, they’re learning the Quran. They’re learning to be good Muslims and good citizens. They’re learning what the difference is between morals that come and go, and

morals that we live by and stick by… If we unite, we can win.”

So for at least many of the followers of some of these key Muslim political organizers, the goal in securing political power in Britain or the Netherlands or Sweden or the US is not "to “build a better Britain” or a better Netherlands, or Sweden, or United States. This leader above has nothing to say about non-Muslim children in those nations, for instance, or domestic social problems in those nations that do not center on the aspirations of organized Islam.

That one-pointedness is the definition of fanaticism.

The political goal stated above is nothing less than a religious Reconquista or “reconquest” — to reverse the humiliating defeats of Islam that played out in Spain 500 years ago, and to win at the current geopolitical conflict that is playing out now between Israel and Palestine.

It is also to bring into Europe and the West a modern-day “Saladin” - a figure that everyone in Akhter’s audience would recognize. Saladin is the 12th century Islamic military leader who faced off successfully against Christian armies:

Salah al-Din (1137–1193), known in the Christian West as “Saladin,” was the founder of the Ayyubid dynasty and ruler of Egypt and Syria. Medieval Christian Europe faced him as a powerful enemy when he re-conquered Jerusalem from the Christian Crusaders who held the city. Saladin successfully reconquered almost all of the Christian Crusader states, leaving only a handful of cities in Crusader control. Saladin recaptured Jerusalem in 1189. You see from the bright yellow regions on the map below that Saladin reconquered from the Christian West almost of all what modern radical pro-Palestinians see as “Palestine”, “from the river to the sea.”

So by invoking Saladin, Akhter is not expressing any kind of goal of Muslim British integration into a multi-ethnic, multi-religious state. He is expressing a politics of Islamic militarized conquest.

Bizarrely — unless you assume, as I now do, that the globalist script has sought a new set of alliances to achieve its post-2020 existing aims — the UK has recently facilitated the empowerment of such leaders and such agendas.

And AI can now create scripts to dominate or subvert a nation, culture or social group, inch by inch, symbol by symbol, in tiny increments. I see that happening in both the UK and the US.

One methodology at work in the UK appears to be formalized two-tier law enforcement and a two-tier judiciary. British citizens such as mom Lucy Connolly get sentenced to 31 months in prison for angry anti-immigrant or as the BBC put is, “race-hate”, tweets, even as a nonstop stream of reports of extremely violent sex crimes against British girls and women, are met with the judiciary equivalent of slaps on the wrist, or with justifications such as the perpetrator’s alleged cultural lack of familiarity with rape or the sexual abuse of children as criminal offenses. (This is insane, since Islam criminalizes both).

A surreal Daily Mail story reported that an 18 year old rapist of a teenage girl was spared prison time by a British judge because the judge learned that the rapist was a student at an Islamic school that taught him that “women were worthless.” Similar confirmed stories are emerging from UK courts in numbers too voluminous even to follow.

As someone who has worked in a rape crisis center in Britain and followed sex crime law in Britain for 40 years, I can tell you — you do not get consistent stories such as this regarding rape sentencing, unless some kind of larger policy or guidelines are being enacted.

The appropriation of public space by Islamic crowds who are not seeking integration into British civil society, but rather their own agendas, abound, again escalating dramatically worldwide this year.

Furious pro-Palestine marches in London and in other UK cities are being permitted by UK police to proceed with impunity, even as a Jewish lawyer/observer of one such protests was taken into custody for ten hours because his Star of David “antagonized” the protesters.

This performative conflict is not stopping in public spaces or in legally permitted protests.

A new memo seems to have gone out worldwide, encouraging student protesters to disrupt Western civil society’s last sacred space - the classroom.

Prof Michael Ben-Gad, an economics professor at the University of London, faced an eruption of protesters in his classroom who objected to the fact that in the 1980s, the professor served in the IDF, as all Israelis must. Prof Ben-Gad reportedly said that protesters who had created chaos in his classroom, threatened to have “his head chopped off”. The last civil society space that unites us all, in the beautiful Western value of impartial learning and open debate, has been breached.

What I am arguing here is that Palestine is not the point. As Prof Ben-Gad himself astutely observed, these eruptions escalated after the Palestine/Israel ceasefire of early October 2025. He noted that an industry depends on hating Israel, and that the pro-Palestinian movement is looking for a new rationale.

But I would say, taking our viewpoint out to the broadest possible perspective, that Israel/Palestine issues are only the pretext for this escalating claim on public Western space and disruption of Western civic rituals.

The goal is just what Wajid Akhter said (to a radical Muslim audience) the goal is: domination of the West by radical Islam, and the extinction of the Christian and Jewish and Hindu and atheist, secular and open, West.

So the disruption is the point.

The dominance displays are the point.

This brings us to New York City.

We are seeing something now completely impossible to process normally, in New York, from a sane American political perspective.

An avowed Socialist candidate, the Democratic frontrunner, Zohran Mamdani, has promised a grocery list of Marxist-secular deliverables: state-run housing, state-run grocery stores, state-run “fast, free” buses. (His also-surreal explanation of how free buses will keep bus drivers safer is that homeless people will not be tempted to attack the drivers, enraged perhaps by the demand for a fare: “A key reason we have to make the bus free is that it reduces assaults.”)

Mamdani has also promised deliverables that no one in New York is asking for, but that are utterly degrading and destructive to the city, such as the legalization of prostitution, which will simply empower cartels and human traffickers.

Mamdani bashed NYPD as “racist” and “anti-queer.”

But — homosexuality is explicitly prohibited by Islam; and prostitution is frowned upon in Islam as “zina” or sexual lawlessness.

“From the Islamic standpoint, homosexuality is a forbidden action; a major sin, and anyone who partakes in it is considered a disobedient servant to Allah that will acquire His displeasure and disapproval. This is clearly stated in the three main sources of the Shariah: The Quran, the Sunnah, and the consensus of all scholars, which extends from the time of the Prophet till today. There has never been any debate or discussion regarding this viewpoint amongst the scholars, past or present, simply because the matter was always comprehensive and immutable.

Mamdani posed with drag queens.

But — transgenderism is completely ‘haram’ or forbidden; Islamic scripture makes clear that male and female are essential biological categories.

However, the dramatic performances by Mamdani of his alliance with sex traffickers, “queer” communities, and transvestite performers, is oddly not even being challenged once by his Islamic supporters, to whom all of this is completely religiously forbidden. Why is that?

Hm. Why is that?

Mamdani’s campaign has begun to signal his Islamic mission, more overtly than ever — and perhaps more overtly than any candidate for Mayor of any US city has ever signaled it.

The messaging gets more and more considered, more traumatizing, stranger and stranger.

Mamdani posed with podcaster Hasan Piker, and called him a “friend.” Piker said that the US “deserved” 9/11.

The 9/11 signaling from Mamdani’s campaign did not stop there. Mamdani posed with the Brooklyn Imam, Siraj Wahhaj, who served as a character witness for one of the masterminds of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Mamdani then gave a tearful press conference in which he made the case that it was “Islamophobic” to raise questions about these affiliations, and that his aunt in a hijab, who stopped riding the subway after 9/11 to avoid mean looks, was the central character in the victimology of 9/11.

Mamdani also refuses to repudiate the call to “globalize the intifada”, which is in essence exactly what Akhter is calling for in the excerpt about Saladin cited above.

As a former political consultant, I am looking at this pattern, especially as it is escalating closer and closer to Nov 4, with dismay.

I do not think that this is about getting elected. This kind of posturing does not help Mamdani get elected.

I think it is about something else.

No one who actually wants to be elected Mayor of a city that was brought to its knees by 9/11 — a city with millions of Jews, and others, who would be horrified by such iconography — would make these campaign choices.

Whatever you may think of this content, it is all what we in the politics business would call “off message.” These images and press conferences are a detour from the bread and butter platform planks of affordability, to which New Yorkers had been responding well.

So — I am beginning to think that Zohran Mamdani’s campaign is not only not an organic grassroots New York campaign (we knew that); but I am beginning to think that it is something else too — a demonstration of America’s humiliation. A de-sacralization of our revered iconography.

I am beginning to think that it fits in with this larger incrementalization of radical Islamic dominance, that we are seeing throughout the West.

I am beginning to think that the globalists can no longer effectively use Big Pharmaceutical and the CCP to effectuate their 2030 world tyranny goals, and that they have thus been forced to have made new friends.

I am beginning to think that global fundamentalist Muslims are being weaponized (and are weaponizing themselves) as the mercenaries and foot soldiers in a refreshed and renewed chess game — aimed still at the total erasure of the West and, as before, at globalist dominance.

Just this time it is with a different flavor.

If that is the case, the Mamdani campaign may or may not succeed as politics. Mamdani may or may not be elected Mayor, in a couple of weeks, of this great American city. I am suspicious of the polls. But it is possible that he will win.

If he wins, the point, I am beginning to think, is not that even the radical Socialist democrats have seized control of a major American city.

Whether he wins or not, I think now that the point of the Mamdani campaign is performative.

It is a form of psychological humiliation in a psychic theatre.

It is messaging designed to demoralize and re-traumatize much of this great city.

To demoralize and traumatize much of America.

The messaging to New York, indeed, signals and celebrates the arrival of a modern “Saladin.”

The messaging, in short, is about the cultural and psychological conquest of this great nation.

And it is not “Islamophobic”, in the least,

To be forced, with great sadness, to conclude that.