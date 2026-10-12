Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

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Ted Cooper's avatar
Ted Cooper
Oct 12

Factors that contributed to Oregon's demise:

1) Voting by mail (many years ago) opened the gate to voting fraud. Voting is totally rigged for important statewide offices and statewide measures.

2) No graduation requirements for high school students (beginning just before 2020, approx.). Note that Oregon spends more money per student than most states and consistently gets one of the worst student report cards.

3) Schools are mostly funded by profits from logging (for 50+ years, approx.). Logging was greatly reduced by false environmental crisis to protect spotted owls. More baseless environmental limits have further greatly limited logging.

4) Oregon Governor Kotek wastes enormous amounts of taxpayer money on designed-to-fail homeless camps and accommodations.

5) $1 billion is unaccounted for in Oregon's Dept of Transportation budget and Oregon's Democratic Party has killed investigations into where the money went. It probably went to homeless, surveillance and nefarious purposes.

6) The Democratic Party's stranglehold on Oregon politics has kicked out all legislative politicians from running again for boycotting more than about 10 legislative votes.

7) Punitive unreasonable environmental regulations are being used to kill and stifle fishing and logging, both of which contribute huge monies to the Oregon budget.

8) Most of Oregon's timber is put on ships to be milled in China and returned for sale in the USA.

This aweful list goes on and on well beyond what I've listed above.

Washington State is no better. I've lived half my life in Oregon and the other in Washington State. Long ago, Oregon used to be awesome and mostly unspoiled by politics.

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JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
Oct 12

Too sad. The Portland homeless crisis continues to get worse. We grew up in Portland, only skid row NW downtown had its share of homeless people. Now

Tents, shopping carts and old cars slowly creep into every conceivable corner. I know it’s a complicated issue, but the pirates profiting from this crisis don’t seem focused on solving the challenges. In the end the natives lose.

No way to run a city!

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