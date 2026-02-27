"The Ideological War Against America" w/ Jamie Glazov

“Dr. Naomi Wolf sits down with historian and journalist Jamie Glazov to discuss his new book United in Hate, exploring the ideological forces shaping modern political movements, the cultural conflicts driving today’s headlines, and what he argues are the deeper motivations behind growing sympathy for authoritarian and anti-Western causes.”

‘United in Hate: The Left's Romance with Tyranny, Terror, and Hamas.’



