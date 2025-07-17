Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Maguire's avatar
Peter Maguire
10h

This is the best analysis I have read of the Epstein Affair to date. This matter should be of grave concern to all Americans who do not want to live in a banana republic ruled by a tiny group of libertine, monopoly capitalists whose transhumanist decadence would have impressed de Sade himself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Carlos's avatar
Carlos
10hEdited

You are so close to exposing it all...

It's two layers bigger - and wider - than you're alluding to.

I promise I'm not being cryptic ( nor condescending) - I'm offering a teaser - and I'll come back and describe the entire movie to you...with this anecdote as foreword:

I wrote a senior thesis at a small Catholic college in bumble fuck. It was (I'm paraphrasing) "The Marketing of the CIA Around The World as a Force for Good" - and I was pretty happy with it.

I turned it in to my department head - an actual monk ( he wore the robes and everything). Note: this was just as we were getting computers at the school - so I actually TYPED my thesis.

In any event, the monk tells me he was impressed by what I wrote - pointing to some specifics - but it wasn't a long conversation. About 6 weeks go bye, and I'm interviewing for jobs as I'm about to graduate. I get a third interview with one company - and the "recruiter" brings up my Senior Thesis. And I start getting chills down my spine - as I realize - he thought my thesis was high praise - and that I was a FAN of the CIA ( my subtext and feelings were the exact opposite. But these types, much like producers in Hollywood - don't "get" subtext). More importantly - I realize my dept head MONK - had CIA ties. I'm freaking out but playing it cool. He says " Someone with your insight and writing ability could rise as high as he wants to ...in our company." I'm stunned, petrified, and PISSED off. I act cavalier " Well, I think I'm more of an entrepreneur and a creative - than someone who wants to be involved in the corporate world - I'm just entertaining possibilities." I thank him for his time. He looks stunned at what I say - as if, maybe, I've been misread by the people who "vetted" me - before this interview.

I leave. And I avoid my dept head advisor for the last three weeks of school...

I do, in fact, become an entrepreneur and writer - and all my work - is about exposing the poisonous, toxic machine. It's always about a man - or woman - fighting the elites and the cabal /blob - for their dignity and independence - the oxygen of life - which is being SUCKED out of every room and space in this country - by Jeffery Epstein and his ilk.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
161 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Naomi Wolf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture