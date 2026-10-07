Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

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Vickie S Bonawitz's avatar
Vickie S Bonawitz
Oct 7

Thank you! Praying for you Naomi. God bless you and your family and the work that you are doing.

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Nj's avatar
Nj
Oct 8

Thank you and everyone for all your work!

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