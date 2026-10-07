When Pfizer’s internal COVID-19 vaccine documents began to be released under court order, DailyClout did something few news organizations were willing or able to do.

We organized thousands of volunteers -- including physicians, scientists, researchers, attorneys, and other professionals -- to examine the documents and to report on what they found.

That work became the DailyClout/War Room Pfizer Documents Analysis Reports, a body of independent research reports built unassailably from and linked to Pfizer’s own records.

The heroic Volunteers used the reports to testify to Parliaments around the world, and to Congress. Their testimony directly affected laws, protecting children, for instance, in Brazil. Lawsuits that are launched now are able to use the Reports as a ready made record of harms and wrongdoing on a massive scale.

But over time, portions of that archive became difficult to access. Reports disappeared from their original locations. Links broke. DailyClout’s reports are regularly hacked and we are forced to engage a cybersecurity professional to protect it actively. The latest hack was devastating. As a result, material that had taken countless hours to research, write, edit, and publish was no longer readily available to the public.

We have now restored the full archive of 102 Pfizer Reports.

The reports have been recovered, reorganized, and placed in a format that makes this important body of work accessible and searchable again.

We did this -- which involved hiring an additional dedicated researcher and adding dozens of editorial hours -- because investigations like these should not simply vanish into the internet.

But preserving past work is only part of our mission.

DailyClout remains committed to investigating the institutions, corporations, government agencies, and public officials whose decisions affect millions of lives. That means raising questions about documents, producing interviews to post challenges to narratives that others will not, and giving independent journalists the platform and amplification that lets them pursue stories wherever the evidence leads.

That work costs money.

If you believe the Pfizer Reports were worth doing, and if you believe this kind of independent reporting needs to continue, please consider making a donation to DailyClout today.

Your support helps us fund future investigations, maintain and preserve important archives like this one, and continue publishing reporting that does not depend on the approval of corporate or political gatekeepers.

The 102 Pfizer Reports are back. Now help us fund the next investigation.

Support DailyClout’s independent investigative reporting. Donate today.

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