Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

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Dan Arcand's avatar
Dan Arcand
2d

So, thinking critically is great. I watched all the Apollo missions in the 1960’s. Every time they circled ? the moon , Mission Control would tell us we would lose communication with the astronauts for x amount of minutes. Hmm. None of the astronauts then ever took a picture of the dark side of the moon?

This current mission kept telling us that we’ve never seen the backside of the moon, Hmm.

Does that make sense? Maybe one of these missions never went to the dark side of the moon.

What do you think? TIME TO WAKE-UP or EXPLAIN!

THE GREAT AWAKENING !

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Early Doubter's avatar
Early Doubter
2d

Thankyou; and this helps support our decision to remove our two 14 year old boys from their middle class London UK high school and home school them for their GCSEs.

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