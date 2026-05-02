"The Shocking Story of NIH Secretly Funding COVID"

Here is the full transcript [edited for clarity]:

It’s Naomi Wolf with Outspoken. I’m here tonight to talk about a huge news story that broke in the last couple of days. It could be thread that unravels the whole COVID virus/vaccine perpetrator issue.

A criminal syndicate, essentially.

Even just this initial gesture is so transformational. It breaks the spell of, “No one can be held accountable, no one can be investigated from the untouchable third rail COVID vaccine rollout, COVID virus rollout.”

I’m also going to share with you some information from 2021 that has been lost along the way or forgotten.

A former Dr Fauci aide has been charged with conspiring to evade COVID-related records requests. This is Politico. Ex-NIH official David Morens is accused of concealing emails about potentially risky virus research. He is indicted on obstruction of justice and conspiracy charges for allegedly concealing federal records about research into viruses like the one that caused the COVID pandemic.

He was indicted by a federal grand jury.

So he’s kind of bypassing that records collection rights, hiding it. There were at least eight FOIA requests submitted for such records by various organizations: Science Magazine, Judicial Watch, the Heritage Foundation. So it’s not as if no one was looking for the records. The bombshell nature of this indictment is that Morens served as a senior advisor to Anthony Fauci.

Senior advisor is a really close and important role. People who are not familiar with how these agencies and the White House work, may not know what an important role it is, but a senior advisor is a lateral official who’s valued as a consultant. So David Morens was very fundamentally in the mix because he was guiding, whispering in the ear of, Dr. Fauci. And Dr. Fauci was consulting him. So now we’ve got the guy who’s at one remove.

Brian O’Shea would say that the indictment goes for the guy next to Dr. Fauci rather than going for Dr. Fauci, because the guy next to Dr. Fauci is in a position to be leaned on, pressured to provide testimony; to turn against Dr. Fauci and the other senior actors in this drama. […]

We’ve been through so much in the last six years. But dial back to 2020 and 2021. When COVID was announced, literally introduced, branded, in March of 2020, people really had to be told what it was, and told to worry about it, and how to worry about it.

And even more dramatically — “two weeks to stop the spread”, they had to be told to stay indoors. The whole script, the whole drama, is painful to remember, but you’ve got to remember it. “Put on your mask. Six feet apart. It came from Wuhan. It came from a bat. It came from a rare animal that they make soup out of.”

Canada’s National Post:

All these dramatic elements of a very kind of shocking and weird and implausible story in in retrospect all were rolled out and they were rolled out by a handful of people with a gigantic marketing campaign; the kind of marketing campaign that people hire teams for, to roll out a new car or a new app or a new piece of technology or home decorating element.

The person who was the face of that was of course, Dr. Fauci, and to some extent, Dr. Deborah Birx.

There was so much drama, as you recall, around other scientists saying, “Hey, this looks as if it was intentionally made more virulent. This doesn’t look natural.”’ They were all blamed.

The bad guys were trying to say, “This was a natural spillover from the animal world to the human world. There was nothing artificial or weaponized or introduced, enhanced, about it.”

The drama went on for months, as the official narrative was struggling to be set in stone and finally was set in stone — only because they got us to stay home and be isolated and completely vulnerable to what was coming at us from our screens and our phones. Before that, there was a fight still for reality.

And there were scientists, as I mentioned, saying, “The furin cleavage site looks engineered. This sequence appears artificially enhanced or altered.”

There was huge backlash against them from Dr. Fauci and his allies, calling these people ‘conspiracy theorists’ — hyperventilating people, imagining things. Even respected peer-reviewed publications such as The Lancet got into the act, and buttressed Dr. Fauci’s assertion that this was “zoonotic” — that this virulent virus, SARS-CoV-2, had come from the natural world, the world of animals, and spilled over into humans totally accidentally.

There were a number of weird cover stories; “Someone bought a pangolin in a wet market — because Chinese people make soup out of pangolins. Someone put a bat in soup and made bat soup.” The raccoon dog was blamed. These cover stories were coming out of legacy media in a nonsensical way. But we didn’t know it was nonsensical because it was “completely new”.

The blameless pangolin:

So we were at the mercy of this nonsense.

The dissident scientists were reminding us that research on weaponizing viruses in this way was illegal, and had been illegal since the Obama era — since 2017. They were pointing out that the research had been outsourced in a globalization-type way — that the U.S. had hired or funded scientists at Wuhan, China, to do the research that was now illegal in the United States. They were smeared, they were attacked.

People were also saying, “Hey, the Wuhan lab isn’t even that secure. There have been outbreaks. And what are the odds that they’re studying this virus in the Wuhan lab and then it breaks out in Wuhan from a wet market. That seems too coincidental to be a coincidence.” I’m sure you remember comedian Jon Stewart:

“Oh my god! There’s a novel respiratory coronavirus overtaking Wuhan, China, what do we do– Oh, you know who we could ask? The Wuhan novel respiratory coronavirus lab. The disease is the same name as the lab!”’

“Oh my God, there’s been an outbreak of chocolatey goodness near Hershey, Pennsylvania. What do you think happened?’” Stewart joked. “Like, ‘Oh I don’t know, maybe a steam shovel mated with a cocoa bean?’ Or it’s the f***ing chocolate factory.”

But reasonable questions were shut down. So just by brute force of propaganda, all the people who were asking reasonable question were marginalized and silenced.

This is all coming back into the news cycle because [Dr Anthony Fauci’s advisor] David Morens got indicted. So what you’re going to see is a circling of the wagons. I’m predicting that Senator Rand Paul is central to what’s going to happen next. Because Sen Paul asked directly, in the depth of “lockdown,” in a Congressional hearing with Dr. Fauci, “Did you fund research to make bat coronaviruses more effective? More damaging, more deadly?”

Dr. Fauci, as you recall, shouted at him histrionically. He said, in effect, “The person who’s lying here is you,” and pointed his finger.

Dr. Fauci was lying, and lying to Congress is a felony. Sen Rand Paul knows that Dr. Fauci is lying. But you don’t have to take Senator Paul’s word for it because the record that Dr. Fauci was lying is there. It just takes one layer of digging. It’s been buried, as if with a layer of dirt, like a shallow grave. Investigator Brian O’Shea, my husband, of the podcast “Investigate Everything,” brought this evidence to me.

In 2021, Brian found the CV of the assistant, Eric Donaldson, of Dr. Ralph Baric of the University of North Carolina. [I posted it on Twitter at that time and was immediately blocked from all socials.]

The CV shows extensive funding by the NIH of what looks like Gain of Function research in the United States, as well as in China, to develop, as it appears, what became a precursor to COVID.

So the headline that you need to take away from this episode is we, the United States, specifically Dr. Fauci, Dr. Baric and his colleagues, as well as China, are responsible for funding the development of technologies for what became SARS-CoV-2, which shut down the entire world.

Millions of people died. The pretext for a rollout of vaccines from which hundreds of thousands of people have died and probably millions have been injured.

We invented it. We developed it. It wouldn’t have existed without this research.

The CV shows that Dr. Fauci funded the scientists to take benign coronaviruses out in the wild, living in bats, and take them into labs and weaponize them, make them more deadly, and publish studies about how they were making them more deadly.

Then, whether intentionally or not, that material got released into the human population of this planet. That’s the headline. Dr. Fauci did that. Dr. Baric did that. Dr. Fauci’s funding was doing this research at the University of North Carolina and elsewhere.

By 2017, because of Obama’s ending research into bioweapons. Dr. Fauci funded outsourced science, in China, but still overseen by Dr Ralph Baric. And that’s why in a peer-reviewed article that Dr Ralph Baric published, about making bat coronaviruses more infectious, he thanked the “bat lady,” Shi Zhengli. The one who was blamed for actually developing and inadvertently releasing the coronavirus when the lab leak became the main hypothesis.

But it was also us.

I’m not worried about Dr. Baric or Dr. Fauci suing me because everything I’m saying is true. And there’s an abundant record of this.

They just outsourced the same research, the same bat coronaviruses, the same bat studies, the same bat testing to Wuhan.

The teams worked together like this on the same research, but they got around, in this flimsy, superficial way, the Obama rule against experimenting on Gain of Function research, in the United States.

There were or are 11 labs in the US doing such research.

Investogator Brian O’Shea found Ralph Baric’s assistant’s CV. And it’s a long CV; Dr Ralph Baric’s own CVs have been largely scrubbed.

I’m going to show it to you because they didn’t scrub this one.

It is chock-full with evidence that Dr. Baric and his colleagues were doing gain-of-function research funded by the NIH, meaning, funded by Dr. Fauci.

Here is Dr Eric Donaldson:

It’s public still. And it says, “I am currently employed as a research assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology, working in the lab of Dr. Ralph Baric.

“I am funded by the NIAID, Dr. Fauci’s agency, to conduct a study looking at the viruses in bats and studying how viruses cross the species barrier to emerge into new populations. In addition, I’m working with Dr. Baric to resurrect bat coronaviruses to determine the cross species transmission potential of a variety of novel coronaviruses identified in bats. I hope you can see this first paragraph really clearly.”

So in lay terms, Dr. Ralph Baric’s research assistant, Dr Eric Donaldson, is studying with him, resurrecting bat coronaviruses. They’re dormant, they’re not dangerous, but they scientists are resurrecting them to determine if and how they can cross species from bats to other species like humans.

He is also looking at how to create, through modeling, a design of vaccine strains for the virus that they are going to resurrect in bats. This is a 2019 CV. Everything, the whole nightmare of the year is 2020 to the present is in this paragraph in 2019 research associate.

“I worked in Dr. Ralph Baric’s lab from April 2008 through July 2009 as a research associate studying viral evolution and protein structure, as well as candidate vaccine strains.”

Here’s the funding, my friends. Pay close attention.

Screenshot this. Congresspeople, senators, please screenshot. We are on page four of Dr Eric Donaldson’s CV.

This belies Dr. Fauci’s claims that they did not fund gain-of-function research. Here is the gain-of-function research. It dates back to 2009. This is a grant for three hundred and one thousand dollars from NIH and NIAID:

“Metagenomic analysis of the virome of Eastern North American bats. The major goal of this project are to define the virome,” meaning viral environment, “of seven to ten different bat species that cohabitate in one roost in Maryland….” That’s one of the locations. “…to determine the viral population of each and define the role of orthologous receptors to viral cross-species transmission.”

“Bovine and porcine model systems generate an infectious clone of the virus to develop an animal model for norovirus infection.”

It hasn’t happened yet, but [this grant] certainly is about making infectious clones of viruses that allow human viruses to adapt to cow and pork viruses.

Dr Donaldson got nearly eighty thousand dollars for his team: “Structure-based superantigen vaccines for the prevention of childhood diarrhea. The major goals of this proposal are to use structural bioinformatics and computational biology to generate superantigen VLPs as candidate vaccine strains against noroviruses and all RNA viruses.” So they’re working, early on, on creating vaccines against viruses, including RNA viruses.

You hear the kind of precursor — the preamble — of where they eventually got to.

Here we go to “pending support.” And this is 2016. So things get really hot.

2011-2016. They’ve been working on this for nine years by the time COVID was launched. This is more than half a million dollars: five hundred and fifty five thousand dollars. NIH. There’s so much funding from Dr. Fauci for this team to do this:

“Development of nanosensor platform for SARS diagnosis. The goals of the proposal are to develop nanosensors that detect different coronaviruses and influenza viruses and test these under BSL-III conditions.” That’s a level of lab security. “The PI is a nanosensor expert, the director, with expertise in SARS vaccines. coronaviruses, and we will provide computational biology support and testing of the system with samples.”

So here, what you have from 2011 to 2016 is a proposal which was funded by the NIH for half a million dollars, to build something that would be a test. What seems like the purpose served later by the PCR test for SARS-CoV-2. You’re seeing the development of a test protocol: Can we find a way to get it to go from animals to humans? Can we find a way to test it?

All the elements of the industry that became the COVID virus, the COVID test, and the COVID vaccine, are all in embryonic form in this CV dating back to 2008, all funded by Dr. Fauci, NIH, NIAID.

Here we go. Things get even hotter.

Again, 2011 to 2016. “A multiple investigator R01 grant to the National Science Foundation: collaborative research defining the role of North American bats in virus evolution and dissemination within various habitats. The major goals of this proposal are to determine the viral populations in different bat species that share a common habitat in the Northeastern US. Determine viral trafficking between bats and different vertebrates.” So in lay language, this grant — and the numbers are getting much bigger — is $1.36 ,million dollars and change. Now they are studying viruses in different bat species, not far away - not in China — not somewhere nothing bad can happen to us - but in “the northeastern United States,” which is our most densely populated part of the country. New York, Philadelphia, Boston are in the northeastern U.S. They are going to determine how the viruses are transmitted. And they are going to develop modeling tools, computational tools, to prepare a response to “cross-species transmission events.”

Remember, the grants a few pages ago acknowledged that there as of yet is no cross-species transmission in the viruses which they are studying.

They were trying to figure out and formulate cross-species transmission a few grants ago.

Now, in this grant, which goes up to 2016 — and there is a somewhat astonishing fact about what Dr Donaldson was also doing in 2013-2016, at the end of this essay — they are asking for money to develop software to facilitate a “rapid response,” presumably by public health agencies, to cross-species transmission events — meaning from animals to humans — or maybe some animals to other animals, it’s not clear; but [the wording suggests] it can include animals to human.

When they started out with the smaller grants, they’re acknowledging [that this transmission in this case] doesn’t even exist. So at this point, it implies that they’re making progress, making sure that this bat coronavirus, which is really bad for bats, but hasn’t yet crossed over to humans, can cross over to humans or at least to other species.

And the grant asks that when it does, you’ll have the software — CDC, NIH will have the software - to track it and to tell everyone that it’s a giant public health emergency. It’s like watching a horror film.

Now here’s another R01 grant to the NIH. There are millions of dollars in funding here. I can’t believe Dr. Fauci lied to Congress about this.

There’s so many millions. We’re up to about three million now.

“Cross Species Emergence of Coronaviruses from Bats.” That’s the name of the grant. “This work builds upon our ARRA grants[…].”

See, the grants are building one upon the other, which allowed us to discover that they had made progress. The layter grant application would not exist if they hadn’t made progress.

If they didn’t go looking for the novel coronavirus in bats, it would have stayed in bats, never bothered anyone, the odds are.

“[…] which allowed us to discover a novel coronavirus in bats that is closely related to a human pathogen, human coronavirus [….] The major goals of the proposal are to characterize the coronaviruses found in bat species in the Northeastern United States, densely populated, by sequencing several bat fecal samples, [italics mine].”

They’re gathering bat feces. “[…]to determine the complete genomic sequences, isolate and or synthetically resurrect [meaning reproduce] them artificially.”

That’s the big money, and these three grants are the key grants so far. They’re running concurrently; it’s almost three million dollars.

I’m going to read it again: “Cross-species emergence of coronaviruses from bats.” This work started in 2011; so they may have been planning for this using these technologies almost a decade before COVID was announced to the world as a pandemic that had jumped from bats to humans.

“This work builds upon our ARRA grant, which allowed us to discover a novel coronavirus in bats that is closely related to a human pathogen, human coronavirus, to.

They’re saying, “Oh, look, we finally poked around in enough caves in the northeastern United States and analyzed enough bat feces that we collected from caves, to find a virus in bats, which is similar to a human virus.

And now we’re going to see if we can sequence the bat feces samples to find the genomic sequences — what it’s genetically made of — and then isolate and/or synthetically resurrect” — artificially reproduce — “these bat coronaviruses and assess the ability of these viruses to emerge into the human host by using orthologous receptors and homologous innate immune factors, such as interferon antagonists.”

The bat coronaviruses that are not so great for bats, in bat feces in caves in the Northeastern United States, are hanging out there, harmless to humans. This guy and his mentor Dr Ralph Baric and team at UNC, were funded by Dr. Fauci. Dr Fauci’s team was reading these grant proposals and saying, “hey, that’s a good idea; let’s fund that.: They were asking questions about this research, reading the research when it came in, asking for discussions to build on the research: “hey, go get that bat feces from the caves in the Northeast. Analyze it. See if you can reproduce its genomic sequence; see if you can copy it either organically or synthetically, and then assess -” there’s never been a more important sentence — “the ability of these viruses to emerge into the human host.

And here are some ways you can try to do it.”

The viruses weren’t emerging in the human host, you guys. They weren’t bothering the human host.

They didn’t have any contact with the human host.

And if they did, if someone was unfortunate enough to come in contact with infected bat feces in the Northeast or in Montana or Maryland, it wasn’t engineered to cause problems to humans.

This research showed the way to make a virus like that cause problems in humans. Here’s the DARPA “prophecy” grant. This is $1.76 million. Donaldson is one of the overseers of this grant:

“The major goals of the proposal are to characterize the coronavirus quasi-species using next generation sequencing to determine the variation of the population under normal in vitro, and in vivo. And then under various selective pressures, including monoclonal antibody neutralization and orthologous receptor switching to determine the evolutionary dynamics present in the population. These observations will then be used to determine which viral spike gene genotype spike give rise to novel phenotypes that can be used to measure binding to the receptor and or the antibody or both. The ultimate goal of this high risk grant is to provide an algorithm for predicting routes of coronavirus evolution in the future.”

Now I am not a scientist, but what jumps out at me in this paragraph is that this grant is looking at, “How would a coronavirus quasi-species — a subtype of coronavirus — act in the population?”

It’s not clear which population this is describing, but it could be human population. Is it bat population? Is it virus population? It’s not clear.

“These observations will then be used to determine which viral spike gene genotypes give rise to novel phenotypes that can be used to measure binding to the receptor.”

So what jumps out at me that requires more investigation by scientists, hopefully, is the word “spike.” And the action of binding to the receptor. Both those things came into play with both SARS-CoV-2, the virus, and the action of the vaccine.

I wonder why it’s a “high risk grant.” I don’t know what that means. The goal of this though seems to be to provide an algorithm for predicting routes of coronavirus evolution in populations in the future.

It’s not just this wave of infection, but, “What’s it going to do next?”

You remember in the messaging from NIH — “The virus is changing, it’s evolving, it’s Omicron, and it’s Delta, and it’s this and it’s that” — He’s saying, [as I understand], “We’ll create an algorithm to show you what a novel coronavirus with a viral spike as part of its action does not just now, but as it changes.”

Here are some of the publications that Donaldson, Eric Donaldson has been part of.

All the way back to 2010.

Donaldson was one of the co-authors of “Metagenomic analysis of the virome of three North American bat species: viral diversity between different bat species that share a common habitat.”

A decade before COVID, SARS-CoV-2 was announced to the world as a pandemic, Dr Eric Donaldson and his team were looking at the viromes, different viruses in the feces, of North American bat species. I can’t stress enough how dangerous that is, because these are viruses that are not bothering humans in densely populated North America.

Here’s Eric Donaldson looking at how coronavirus “infects, replicates, and produces progeny virions in human ciliated airway epithelial cell cultures.” It’s the Journal of Virology. He’s looking at how human coronaviruses, a certain kind, affect the cilia, which are the little tiny waving threads that move mucus out of the airways in lungs. You remember the importance and the impact of damage to the lungs by the SARS-CoV- two. So this guy was studying damage to the lungs from coronaviruses in 2010 - way back then.

Dr Ralph Baric is one of the co-authors.

Here we’ve got him with Dr Ralph Baric, 2009: “Successful vaccination strategies that protect aged mice from lethal influenza and lethal heterologous SARS-CoV challenge.” So back in 2010, Dr Eric Donaldson and Dr Ralph Baric and their team are looking at vaccination strategies for elderly mammals — elderly mice — to protect them from the flu and SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV coronaviruses.

You remember how carefully elders were identified as being at particular risk from SARS-CoV-2, and how vaccination was rolled out to protect elders in particular. And they’re doing [what looks like] the pre-research for that situation.

Dr Eric Donaldson and Dr Ralph Baric — 2010: “Escape from human monoclonal antibody neutralization in the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus spike glycoprotein.” They knew that or were investigating way back then if monoclonal antibodies could treat, as I read this, severe acute respiratory syndrome — breathing problems, pneumonia, lung issues — subsequent to coronavirus spike glycoprotein affecting the lungs.

And you can hear the echo of that with the rollout of SARS-CoV- 2.

This is about herd immunity, viral growth. This is relevant":

2008: Dr Eric Donaldson and Dr Ralph Baric: “Synthetic reconstruction of an infectious bat SARS-like coronavirus. Published. They had synthetically reconstructed an infectious bat SARS-like coronavirus in 2008.

Oh, my God.

Here’s Dr Eric Donaldson. This is making me cry. “The plasticity,” — meaning that you can change it around; It doesn’t mean ‘plastic’ — “of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein receptor usage, dependence, evolution, and species specificity of both zoonotic and human tropic SARS coronavirus.”

So way back in 2008, they’re looking at the spike protein; how it can be changed, and its effect on the receptors; and also at zoonotic (animal-based) and human versions of it. This all, of course, will be hugely at play with SARS-CoV-2.

So the whole structure of SARS-CoV-2, the thing that made it most damaging, the spike protein, is already being identified in 2008, if not created.

Also, 2008: “Mechanisms of persistent and immune evasion in human populations”. That’s about another virus. This is a Donaldson and Baric: “Systemic assembly of a full length infectious clone of human coronavirus.”

I will read that again,.

“Systematic assembly of a full length infectious clone of human coronavirus.”

They were creating human coronaviruses in all the way back to 2008.

“…if humans are challenged by a zoonotic spillover from SARS-CoV- 2”.

So what I want to say here as an academic is that anyone who’s funding this team has known, for a decade before March 2020, all about these buolding blocks of research.

At that point the people funding it, who are Dr. Fauci and NIH and NIAID, show up on the world stage to say, “oh my God, there was a spillover!”

They knew for a decade intimately that Dr Baric, Dr Donaldson and their team were developing and weaponizing bat coronaviruses to see how they could cross over from animals to humans; and that they had identified the spike protein as the damaging part; and that they were creating projections about how it could play out in the human or mammalian populations.

This one - Donaldson and Baric — I’m literally going to cry:

“Synthetic reconstruction of zoonotic and early human SARS-CoV- two isolates that produce fatal disease in senescent mice.”

I’m going to read that again, you guys.

Baric and Donaldson and team” “Synthetic meaning artificial reconstruction of zoonotic meaning in animals and early human SARS-CoV- two isolates that produce fatal disease in senescent mice.”

They artificially reconstructed animal-based and early human-based SARS coronavirus isolates that are damaging enough to kill elderly mice. That’s what that means [as I read it].

And that’s way back to 2007.

So they’re taking elderly mice and studying them, and creating artificial reconstructions of zoonotic and early human SARS coronavirus isolates, that will kill these elderly mice; that will make those elderly mice so sick that they will die.

So again, their funders read these proposals.

The funders read the research as it’s being done.

They read the research summaries when they’re concluded.

They interview the scientists. If they give them more funding, especially, that means, do more, build on this.

The funders discuss with the scientists the direction of these experiments as they go along.

And this is over the course of a decade.

Dr. Fauci and his team were discussing these experiments and saying, yes, zero in here. Yes, build on that. What about the elderly mice, right?

The email exchanges between Dr. Fauci and this team has got to be revelatory.

But there is no way you’re going to get thirteen years of experimentation on the things that became COVID in 2020 without everyone funding this, knowing exactly what they were doing, and zeroing in to fine-tune it. See also “Covid 19 and Anthony Fauci Dossier” by David E. Martin for more.

I’m going to cry some more: 2008: Donaldson and Baric and their team:

“Mechanisms of zoonotic severe acute respiratory syndrome” — that means you can’t breathe, your lungs are shutting down.

“Coronavirus host range expansion in human airway epithelium.” So they’re experimenting on how animal-based coronaviruses affect human epithelia, which is the lining of the human lung.

Oh, my God. This is 2006:

“Donaldson and Baric: “Vaccine efficacy” — so they’re looking at vaccines. “Senscent” — meaning elderly — mice. “Challenged,” meaning infected or sick. “With recombinant SARS-CoV-2 bearing epidemic and zoonotic spike variants.”

Holy cow.

Back to 2006, they were making elderly mice sick with SARS-CoV viruses and teasing out the variants of the viruses that would have epidemic potential and that have spike in them, animal-based spike, which is the thing that makes SARS-CoV-2 so damaging.

This is really so heartbreaking. We’re almost done. Oh, my God.

“Construction and characterization of a civet cat-like SARS coronavirus.”

So they’re building artificial coronaviruses, as I understand this, that resemble or act like coronaviruses in the animal population. And then they’re tampering with them, and testing them on human lung lining cells — that’s epithelial cells — to see what happens; or making elderly mice sick with them; and then if the mice die they publish that result.

So —- look at this — they’re not looking at, “how do we heal”? What they’re looking at, it seems to me, is, how to make it kill.

It’s all aimed at the damage. and replicating the damage artificially.

And here we have coronavirus vaccine development way back to two thousand five. So what you’re seeing there is that the virus replication studies and the vaccine studies are going on exactly at the same time.

You roll out the virus, you’ve got the vaccine. They’re the same researchers.

And that is it for publications.

Now the presentations:

“Bats and white nose syndrome: searching for clues in the bat virome”.

“Computational design of super immunogen vaccines against rna viruses.”

“Understanding the role of viral trafficking between different bat species.”

So first they’re looking at, how does it go from bat species to bat species? And then: how does it go cross-species? How does it affect humans?

“Exploring the intersection of viral cross-species transmission and bat ecology.”

They’re looking at cross-species transmission a decade before COVID.

Eric Donaldson, Ralph Baric: Here we go.

“Recovering growth of a bat, SARS-like coronavirus,” 2008.

So they’ve been working on this for twelve years and they did it. Their work progressed. They achieved the grant objectives.

His number one reference: Dr Ralph Baric.

Brian points out when they looked for the bats, they only looked in China.

But think about it. They all knew.

Dr. Fauci knew. His whole team knew.

All the people who funded Eric Donaldson and Dr. Baric’s studies on bat coronaviruses going back to 2008, knew that there were bats being researched for infectious cross-species viruses in their feces in the Northeast, in Maryland and in Montana. Against the law, against Obama’s restriction on gain of function research.

Brian points out that Dr Donaldson wrote a Michael Crichton-type thriller in 2017.

It is called “The Seventh Extinction: The Genesis Project”:

“Plot overview: Dr. Victor Kraus, is a passionate wildlife ecologist, who spends years fighting global warming, habitat loss, and species extinction through science and policy. But he sees no meaningful purpose against humanity’s greed and overconsumption.

“Convinced that the only way to save the planet’s biodiversity is to drastically reduce the human population. He secretly develops and releases a highly lethal engineered virus designed to cull humanity down to roughly one billion people; called the Genesis Project, the seventh extinction event targeting Homo sapiens. The virus spreads globally triggering a catastrophic pandemic that kills billions and causes societal collapse, fear and chaos. In the midst of the apocalypse a Montana virologist working on a vaccine assembles an unlikely group of friends and allies to track down the increasingly brazen Victor, halt the virus’s spread or effects and attempt to save what remains of humankind.”

Where is Dr Eric Donaldson now, according to LinkedIn?

At the FDA.

Confoundingly, Donaldson has also been at the FDA, working on virology, since 2013.

But he was also working at UNC with Dr Baric, from 2013-2017 at least, and funded by NIH and other grantors.

How is that possible? Wouldn’t that be a conflict?

By what professional structure could that have happened?

What was he doing at the FDA in 2020-2023?

What is he up to now at the FDA?

Why did Dr Donaldson write a work of fiction in 2017, with the Genesis Project story line, about a weaponized virus that almost destroys humanity?

Can we ask him about all of this,

Under oath?