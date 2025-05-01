I left you with Brian standing at the door bearing Mushroom in his arms.

But I told the last two sections of this story of the loss and reclamation of Mushroom, from my point of view. Brian O’Shea, my husband, has a different set of experiences. And this is what Brian experienced during the ordeal — from start to finish. I transcribed what he told me verbatim, in his own words, without prompts or alterations. You can hear his training as an investigator, in his voice:

Brian: “We both looked out at the backyard, and Mushroom was gone. I went and inspected every corner of that dark backyard. And then I found that the gate, that led from the outside world to the backyard, was open.

It took me a second, but I realized that it was opened outward, even though this fence was only designed to open inward. But in my haste I did not have time to stop and really think about this, so I moved on.

We both went back inside, where I grabbed a flashlight. I told Naomi to stay at the house in case the dog came back, because he clearly was not at the house anymore. I also asked Naomi to check every corner of the house, and to place a bowl of food outside to attract him back, in case he was merely hiding in a bush nearby.

I first walked up and down the main street, looking for him. Because most of that land was flat, it was easy to see that he was nowhere in sight.

I then decided to plunge into the darkness of the massive field behind the house, which was roughly about a mile to two miles of flat agricultural land, with long rows of various crops. Beyond the crops, it appeared to be open fields of sage and sand. In the distance I could hear many coyotes howling.

I put that out of my mind, hoping that I would not hear their shrill howling grow into a chorus that is normally indicative of fresh kill.

While I walked, I checked up and down the rows with the flashlight — a beam of light which seemed to get swallowed by the darkness that was just beyond ten yards out.

I checked the ground for little paw prints, but I found none.

As I moved along the rows, I was heading towards what appeared to be a line of dark trees and a massive barn-like structure. It was ominous, because there were no lights coming out of it.

When I came upon the structure, it was huge. More like an old warehouse than a barn; and long since abandoned. I entered it, shining the light around. It seemed like the kind of place where a mass murderer might hide bodies. Large flat wooden floors, and a ceiling that was at least 27 feet above me.

A combination of urgency, and fear of that building, forced me to exit it; noting that I would return to it, if I could not find Mushroom, to reinspect.

Having done the initial inspection of the field behind the house, and the areas in front of the house, and the Friday the 13th-style structure, I decided to hop into my Ford Explorer and to start scanning the road from my vehicle, which course of action seemed to be a lot more efficient.

I headed toward the main artery that connected the rural neighborhood with Yakima city. Before I left the street, I stopped at a very busy outdoor barbecue, which appeared to be hosted by the local motorcycle gang.

Instantly, my Explorer was surrounded by partygoers, probably wondering why I had stopped. I was in a vehicle that looked much like something the police would drive. The main guy, who appeared to be their “leader,” approached, with about a half dozen rough-looking dudes. He said “What’s up, man?”

I was happy that I had my American Flag hat on. I said, “I am really sorry to interrupt your party. I am looking for this dog.” I showed him Mushroom’s picture on my phone.

I was really pleasantly surprised when the leader took my phone, sent the picture to himself, then sent it out to everyone at the party. He held up his hands, and said, “Hey everyone, listen up! You all just got a picture of…” He leaned back toward me, and said, over his shoulder, “What’s his name"?”

I said, “Mushroom.”

He continued, “You all just got a picture of Mushroom. Let everyone know to be on the lookout for him, here and when we are out and about.”

He then asked for, and I gladly offered, my phone number, and he said said he would call me as soon as they found him, or if they knew anything. And then he gave me a bottle of water, and said, “Stay hydrated.”

I continued on, continued on, doing concentric circles — orbiting the house on available roads, and working my way outward — desperately shining my flashlight into the fields of brush and barbed wire. After some time, I found myself on the edge of town, near the regional airport. I saw this guy walking, with khaki cargo pants, a light blue and red windbreaker, a baseball hat, and extremely long hair. I thought to myself, that dude kind of looks like [musician] Chris Cornell.

So I stopped. I asked him, “Excuse me — ” He stopped, and said, “Yeah, how can I help you?” — In a very nice way.

Based on his plastic bag full of clothing and hygiene products — a toothbrush and a bar of soap that I could see — he appeared to be either homeless or a transient.

I explained to him that I was looking for my dog, named Mushroom. I showed him the picture on my phone. I said, “I can give you my number, if you find him.” But he said he did not have a phone.

So I broke security protocol, and gave him the address of the house, that I wrote on the back of a receipt that was in the truck, in case he did find Mushroom. I continued on.

After this, everything is kind of a blur. I returned home to search the field again on foot, repeating the route I had taken earlier. I remember having images in my head of a pack of coyotes dining on Mushroom. I was worried I’d find a little furry body.

After criss-crossing the field, walking up and down rows that seemed to go for miles, I finally decided to go back to the house, and make my way on foot toward the bikers again, to see if they had found anything.

As I walked around to the front of the house, I suddenly saw someone walking on the road. He was coming from my left as I stood on the road.

Here’s the weird part. When I looked again, he was gone. So I turned to my right and headed in the direction of bikers.

I heard some distant barking coming from a backyard or maybe a house, that sounded like Mushroom.

I moved toward the direction of the barking, which was also to the right. But every time I got closer to the sound of the barking, it seemed to be coming from a different direction [Note: Naomi had the same experience at the same time].

I decided to head back toward the house again, and to retrace my steps. I returned to the house. Then I turned right again and headed back toward the bikers. At that moment I looked up, and I saw what appeared to be that same long-haired man, heading towards our house, coming from the direction of the bikers. I squinted, and I looked again. He seemed to be carrying something.

I hurried to meet up with this man, who was coming in my direction, and realized that he was the same guy I’d met near the airport.

We met in front of the house. I ran up to him and the man and I met face to face right in front of the house (Naomi later told me she saw me running, and then standing there, but to her, I was alone).

I noticed his clothes were very clean, and that he was very clean. He had literally no smell coming off of him, which if you have ever met a transient person, there is normally a bit of an odor, however nicely you want to put that. I also could not tell his age. He had no wrinkles or anything — but he clearly was a man, because he had a beard. He had blue eyes — that I remember. They stood out. Really ridiculously blue eyes. Kind of like the way that eyes in Dune were. His hair was really nice — kind of wavy — the kind of hair women would love to have. He was wearing a baseball hat. I remember it because the hair was kind of bursting out underneath it.

He said with a smile, “I found something.” Then he triumphantly produced Mushroom, who was in his arms, even though I had not seen Mushroom there before. “I think this belongs to you.”

Mushroom seemed calm, and rather enjoying himself — which is rare because Mushroom generally did not seem to like almost anyone. He handed me Mushroom, and of course I was overwhelmed with relief and happiness. And I said to the guy, “Thank you so much. Let me give you something for your time.” And he said, “This little guy getting back home is all the reward I need.”

So I said, “At least let me shake your hand.” I shook his hand, which was strangely warm and soft, almost feminine. And I thanked him profusely.

He said “Don’t mention it,” turned around, and started walking away in the direction of the bikers.

I held up the dog to Naomi and said, “We found him!”’

[Naomi: I don’t have any memory of this. As you read in Part Two, from my perspective, the next moment that I saw Brian was not till Brian had knocked on the door to the house and I had opened it, to see him standing there with Mushroom. To me, Brian had been running toward nothing that I could see, and had stood on the sidewalk for no reason I could discern. I had shut the door to the house sadly, and sat down inside].

Brian: “Here is where it gets a little weird.



I looked back up the road, in the direction the man had walked. Inexplicably, he had somehow made it some distance, and was walking down the middle of the street, in front of the bikers’ house. As I watched, bikers drove by him, even criss-crossed in front of him, as if he was not there. When he got to the traffic light, he seemed to basically disappear into the night. Somehow this guy made it 500 yards within a minute.

I shrugged that off and went inside, to reunite Mushroom with Naomi.

I’ll skip over the celebrations, except to say we gave Mushroom a steak, because we felt so bad.

Mushroom was totally unharmed. He even seemed a little cleaner. He did not have any weeds on him, or the debris that any dog would have going through such a landscape.

****

The next morning, I inspected the fence. I notice that the hinges were on the inside rather than on the exterior, which would only allow this fence to open inward. But the fence was surely opened outward the night before. Pulling the fence outward would have torn those hinges off. But they were untouched.

[Naomi: This is Brian’s photo the next day, of the gate, which only opens inward.]

Days later, when we were checking out of our friends’ house, we mentioned this set of events to the property manager, someone whom I also knew: A Native American woman who worked on the reservation where I worked. I explained to her what had happened, expecting her to be blown away. Instead she said, “Oh, all sorts of strange stuff happens in this field. Like the time my friend got into a car accident and wrapped her car around a tree; totaled it against the tree. The next morning she found herself in her bed, the car still near the tree with not a scratch on it.”

She also told me how the owner of the house had one time heard something in that back field — the same field where I was looking for Mushroom — and when he looked he saw something kind of glowing, and realized he was looking at an image of himself.

All I could think was: there must be a lot of these phenomena in that area, because at no time in the telling of these stories did she seem at all surprised, or even excited, about them. She explained them with the same excitement one might explain going to 7-11 and buying a gallon of milk.

Later, I looked at my phone and realized that I had covered on foot roughly ten miles of area while looking in that back field. What really shocked me was that the phone also showed that I had not been looking for the many hours I had perceived the night before; I had only been looking for 45 minutes. But my phone showed I had covered ten miles.

]

This instantly made me think of the guy whom I had seen at the edge of town near the airport, who also seemed on reflection to have covered vast distances with superhuman speed. The first place I saw him had been about two miles, as the crow flies, from the second place. He had covered two miles on foot over zig-zagging roads, in less than ten minutes.

In hindsight, too, I did not feel at all on guard when I met him the first time, which normally I would if I was meeting a homeless or transient person. I felt like I was meeting a colleague.

I know how I felt when I met him the second time — like I was meeting an old friend.

What do I take away from this? How did I process it? Naomi asked.

There is nothing to process when some things don’t make sense. Or maybe I should say: Naomi and I both started processing that some things can’t be explained.”

I looked up Chris Cornell, whom Brian had referenced when trying to describe what the homeless man who returned mushroom, and whom I could not see, looked like.

This is what he looked like:

And this is what Mushroom looked like, safely home.