*****

The backyard gate was open outward, again, impossibly, incomprehensibly.

As the shadows continued to descend, our little dog was nowhere to be seen. My heart did not just “sink” when I gazed out at the terrifying, shadowy desert expanses where Mushroom was most likely to be wandering now, no doubt very frightened, likely disoriented, and perhaps moving always further and further away from safety.

My heart did something like suffocate.

Then I felt it almost give up beating. I felt absolute despair.

In one flash, I saw all of it at once — each one of various equally horrific outcomes. I foresaw having to explain to my children that we had somehow carelessly lost their best friend. I imagined them being forced into the trauma of imagining his last moments — this small being, terrified, unable to see or smell well, perhaps set upon by coyotes or birds of prey. I also realized that if he survived the desert chill tonight, he might die agonizingly over time, if we failed to find him, from exposure, thirst or hunger.

Brian and I swept into activity. His decades of experience in crisis conditions, keep me calmer than I would be otherwise. Brian always takes the lead in deploying a strategy for a given crisis. At first I used to resist this, but by the time this event took place, I had learned to trust the outcomes. So I immediately “fell in” to execute his directions.

We both could see clearly that Mushroom was nowhere in the backyard.

Brian instructed me to close the gate, search the backyard again, then open and close the gate to search the immediate exterior — that is, to go a few yards into the desert — and then to secure the gate again and sweep through the house systematically, going from room to room, moving objects. He did not want me to walk more than a few feet into the desert, due to the dangers there.

He said he would search outside: at first on foot; and then he would track ever-larger circles of surveillance in his truck.

He put on his boots, checked his personal firearm, a Glock 40 caliber handgun, holstered it, took an industrial flashlight from the kitchen, and plunged into the darkness.

I could see blazing stars above him now, and the black, distant outlines of a barn, and of a few houses against the dim horizon. But soon I could not see him, or the flickering beam of his flashlight, any more.

I prayed for his safety, as well as for Mushroom’s.

I did as Brian instructed: but when I stepped a few feet into the desert I nearly fainted, as it was so otherworldly, so terrifying. The distances were now impossible to read, beyond the feeble glow, cast for a few feet onto stubble and roots and sand and grey-black lupine, by the light from the home’s interior. I thought of the poet Milton’s phrase, “Darkness visible.” The darkness beyond that little human half-circle was now so palpable it was almost velvety, but not in a good way. You could be lost forever in it. You could drown. It wanted to take you. I felt, This is what Hell is.

I could nearly not bear to look, though I had to, at the blackness at the perimeter of my vision. I forced myself, for Mushroom’s sake, to do so. In the near distance, I barely made out some more details of the old barn, with its opening like an animal’s maw. Dangerous, abandoned machinery lay to either side of it.

I thought of the thousand ways a little dog could be frightened, or injured, or simply die, between where I stood, and that ignoble entrance.

Having completed my painful task, I closed and locked the gate. I swept the backyard again carefully, praying to find a living black and white bundle under a bush somewhere that we may have overlooked, or snuggled behind garbage cans, or hiding under the picnic table.

I called Mushroom, and called him.

Nothing. Nothing.

Praying harder, I went into the house. I forced myself to accomplish the correct human tasks. I called 911. Emergency services told me kindly but firmly to put a lost dog notification on Facebook. I did not blame them — people no doubt needed rescue first.

I called our hostess, on her vacation: she kindly posted pictures of Mushroom, that Brian had had the presence of mind to text me, onto her Facebook page; one which included the nearby neighbors. Then I searched the house — bedroom, living room, kitchen, kids’ rooms, even the bathrooms, the pantries.

Nothing.

I stood helplessly next to the settee beside the kitchen. I had never prayed harder. “God, please bring back my children’s pet. Please keep him safe. Please bring him home.”

I stood, half looking out of the sliding doors, intently praying, hoping, and deeply wishing. There is a verb lacking in our language for a maternal wish to nurture, to protect; that was what I was doing, as if by concentrating I could project around the little dog’s body, wherever he was, my love and care. But beyond all that, there was nothing more I could do until I heard from Brian.

Even as I was aware that I was living out one of the worst moments of my life — made the more excruciating by a sense of guilt — and though technically I understood that I, and far more than I, Mushroom, had everything to fear — I also suddenly felt, at the same time, that there was nothing to fear.

I became aware of a very Old Testament vibration in the living room.

I don’t know how else to describe it. It was like the feeling of awe and solemn respect one has on the High Holy days, in synagogue, but it was even deeper and more acute, and actually, literally, a vibration.

I don’t know if the vibration was sound or movement, or the synesthesia of both, but it was as if a mighty engine had switched on in the living room; or rather, it was as if I was now able to hear a mighty engine that was always present in our world, and even beyond it. At first I even wondered if this was the start of an earthquake.

As I became aware of this profound vibration, I had, at the same time, the overwhelming sense of two immense cylindrical shapes, standing side by side, extending somehow past the ceiling. They were vast. The space in which I stood did not physically contain them, and yet I had the definite sense that they were present with me in the space. The energy, the deep vibration, seemed to emerge from these shapes.

I knew what these were. They were the shapes of a massive Torah scroll, of course, though abstracted and made somehow archetypal.

I did not see these massive cylinders, this spiritual “engine”, literally, with my optic nerve — it was not a “vision.” Rather I “saw” them as a presence in the room, as an immense spirit or energy manifesting in the room; but the spirit was not of a being, but in a sense, it was of the text itself — this was the engine of the Law. And above all, from this event, this presence, I felt:

“Do not worry. All will be well.”

And so, strangely, I stopped worrying. I remained alert, and kept looking, kept reacting, and checking my phone. But somehow I was at peace.

Then — eventually — this manifestation faded.

Then — after what seemed like hours —- I began to hear — faintly, faintly — from beyond the yard — the barking of a little dog.

I raced out to the backyard. I heard it! Barking! “Mushroom!” A bark. Was it he? Or another animal? “Mushroom! Stay there!” I shouted myself hoarse. “Mushroom!” A dog’s high-pitched yelp barked back at me. I needed to keep shouting to he could keep hearing me, so he could draw closer to us, so he would not get more lost - if that was indeed Mushroom.

Wondering if I should risk leaving the backyard, where at least I was hearing the barking, to check if I could see anything in the street, I made a quick decision, unsure if it would be the right one. My heart pounded.

I raced to the front of the house, and flung open the door. “Mushroom!” I cried every few seconds. “Mushroom!”

I hoped Brian would come back. I thought I should phone him to tell him about the barking.

But - the suburban street in front of me was completely empty. There was silence now — no barking at all. My spirit collapsed.

Then I saw Brian. What on earth was he doing? He raced on foot from the left of the scene, to the right. He had no little dog in his arms.

I was so confused, I was nearly angry. Why was he here? Why was he running? We were duplicating efforts by our both being in the same location! He should still be out in the city, driving, looking for Mushroom!

I shouted to him that I had heard barking. He uncharacteristically ignored me, and kept on running. He was completely focused on something that appeared to be down the street. But I could not see anything unusual. The street was totally empty.

Brian stopped running. To my incomprehension, he paused on the sidewalk, standing now at right angles to the house. He seemed to be in conversation.

But there was no one else there. He was alone.

I called to him again. He gestured to me, without glancing my way, still intently talking or listening, to — what? — that I should wait.

I could make sense of none of this. Was he talking to himself? Brian is the most logical person on earth. He does not imagine things that are not there. He does not lose touch with the material world. That just does not happen.

I did not understand what I was witnessing. I was sad, and baffled, and went inside.

And — I could no longer hear any barking.

All was lost.

A few minutes later, Brian called to me urgently to open the door.

He stood there, breathing with exertion, and glowing with joy.

I took a moment to be sure I was not imagining anything.

A perfectly unharmed Mushroom lounged, nonchalantly, in Brian’s arms.

*****

(To be continued).