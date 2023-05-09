UK MEDIA REGULATOR OFCOM GOES AFTER ME, MARK STEYN, FOR TELLING THE TRUTH
After a 7 Month Investigation into GBNews, OfCom Censures Mark Steyn, me, for accurate info from Pfizer Documents, via 3500 Medical and Scientific Experts, showing Harm to Women and Babies.
Here is UK Media regulator Ofcom’s Orwellian announcement today, censuring Mark Steyn, GBNews and me, after its seven months’ long investigation into my comments on Mark Steyn’s show, in which I correctly presented harms to women and babies that are tabulated in Pfizer’s own internal documents. Ofcom’s conclusion is not that I was wrong — I was right — …