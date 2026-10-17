"Vaccines, Accelerated Aging, and the Science of Staying Young"

“Kim Bright, founder of Brightcore, joins us to discuss the growing controversy surrounding mRNA vaccines, concerns about flu shots, and the science of healthy aging. She also explores the surprising benefits of kimchi, from gut health and immune support to its potential role in promoting longevity.”

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