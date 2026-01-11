"Was Charlie Kirk a Martyr to Leftist Rhetoric?" w/ Drew Allen

“Drew Allen’s new book, For Christ and Country: The Martyrdom of Charlie Kirk, makes the case that left-wing rhetoric has escalated to the point that violence is inevitable. Allen looks at what the new culture of American extremism is doing to tear our country apart. Is liberalism innately more prone to violence than conservatism? Dr. Wolf and Mr. Allen have a heated debate about this premise, as Dr. Wolf strongly disagrees. This is just the kind of civil argument we need to have again, both feel. Listen and decide the issue for yourself.”

