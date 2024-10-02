Share this postWatch Our Debate Commentary naomiwolf.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWatch Our Debate Commentary See you Soon!Dr Naomi WolfOct 02, 202442Share this postWatch Our Debate Commentary naomiwolf.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4Sharehttps://rumble.com/v5h3mgp-naomi-wolf-live-vp-debate-coverage-at-9pm-et.html42Share this postWatch Our Debate Commentary naomiwolf.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4Share
JD Vance kept his composure & remained extremely committed to calmly communicating factual info. Truly impressive when surrounded by predatory, creepy commies.
Overall a convincing win for Vance despite the moderator interference and protection of the Manchurian candidate opposing him (please look up the Manchurian Candidate film plot to understand this reference and Walz’ disturbing connections to the CCP.)
It might not have been a TKO by technical scoring but Vance won big in style points.
Great job JD!