Senator Ted Cruz and Senator Ron Johnson are being assailed by legacy media - Yahoo, PolitiFact, and others - for restating what Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist Dr James Thorp wrote in a 2022 letter to the New England Journal of Medicine — when he claimed that 82 per cent of vaccinated women in a CDC V-Safe dataset, had suffered miscarriages. This is on Senator Johnson’s website:

Critics are making the case that Dr Thorp mis-analyzed the denominator.

Unfortunately, legacy media is carelessly merging Dr Thorp’s NEJM letter, to which I can’t speak, with our separate Pfizer documents research, which also — in a completely separate dataset and via a completely separate set of calculations, done by different people — found a result that over 80 per cent of the pregnant women in one group in the Pfizer papers had lost their babies; some in particularly gruesome ways, such as newborns delivered live and then dying, or else late-term miscarried (the term is ‘aborted,’ at that late stage) fetuses, that emerged from their mothers, who had wanted them — already dead.

Again, I can’t address the V-Safe dataset; nor can I address Dr Thorp’s analysis in his NEJM letter. I respect Dr Thorp very much - his courage in speaking up for women and babies in the dark days of “mandates” has been unique — but his is not our dataset or our analysis.

The CDC’s V-safe dataset is a different dataset than the one the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Research Team, led by Amy Kelly, analyzed in our 109 reports.

Our separate, unrelated findings from the Pfizer documents, have been published for nearly five years now; the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents research volunteers and I have brought them to Parliaments and governing bodies around the world; the reports have been published in a bestselling book, The Pfizer Papers; and there has been not one rebuttal or lawyer’s letter from Pfizer.

By irresponsibly merging these two different analyses, legacy media, some very careless critics online, and now of course even AI, are falsely seeking to discredit our separate, for-years-rock-solid, Pfizer-based findings.

The global lie machine is engaged again, and it is trying to make you forget that one set of researchers certainly found an 80 plus per cent miscarriage rate in one group of vaccinated pregnant women.

The esteemed pulmonary and critical care physician Dr Pierre Kory reviewed our analysis in 2022, and wrote up his findings for DailyClout at that time. Click on the link to read his essay, with citations:

Here Dr Kory’s explanation of what he and we found hidden in the Pfizer Papers:

Dr. Pierre Kory:



"Pregnancy cases: 274 cases […]:

In this paragraph, at first read, it is just a list of adverse events and numbers, detailed in a way that is confusing at best, and obfuscating at worst. I think it is the latter because, if you do some simple arithmetic trying to parse that paragraph, you end up with this:

270 pregnancies were reported in vaccinated women during the first 12 weeks of the vaccine campaign. In 238 of them, “no outcome was provided.” So, they only knew the outcome of 32 pregnancies reported. What happened in those 32 pregnancies they followed up on?

My hands are literally trembling as I write this, but here goes. In these 32 pregnancies, there were:

• 23 spontaneous abortions

• 2 spontaneous abortions with intra-uterine death

◦ So, 25 of the 32 pregnancies with known outcomes resulted in a miscarriage, a rate of 78%. Note that miscarriage normally occurs in only 12-15% of pregnancies

• 2 premature births with neonatal death

• 1 spontaneous abortion with neonatal death

• 1 normal outcome [Italics mine]

Note that this only adds up to 29 known outcomes, but then they note that “two different outcomes were reported for each twin” and then they talk about “fetus/baby cases as separate from mother cases.” I have no idea how to interpret this explanation of outcomes, so it may have been one or two less (or more) deaths then.

So, of the 32 pregnancies they knew the outcome of, 87.5% resulted in the death of the fetus or neonate. [Italics mine]. Burying this data in the way and not alerting the world to what they found, is criminal activity yet again. This is what they do and have always done when one of their novel products begins to cause death. It is just these kinds of actions that have resulted in the billions of criminal and civil fines they have paid in the last 20 years alone (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_largest_pharmaceutical_settlements). They have done this with numerous newly launched medications such as Avandia, Bextra, Vioxx, and let’s not forget oxycodone. Many hundreds of thousands of deaths have resulted with the burying of adverse event and death data around newly launched products until they are caught, pay massive fines, and then carry on doing the same thing.”

Please understand what happened here. Pregnant women were supposed to be excluded from the Pfizer trials — because it is an experimental injection. However 270 women who received the vaccine, got pregnant anyway. Then Pfizer is, per study regulations, supposed to follow all of these pregnancies to their conclusions — live birth, stillbirth, miscarriage, or spontaneous abortion.

But for 238 women Pfizer didn’t do that — Pfizer did not get the outcomes, or possibly they got them, and “lost” the data. (Which in a digital era is impossible). Pfizer managed to follow, as they were required to do, only 32 women to the end of their pregnancies. Of those women —

25 of 32 pregnancies ended in a miscarriage.

Two babies were born prematurely but then they died.

One woman suffered a spontaneous abortion and delivered a dead baby.

One woman had a baby born alive.

Again: One live birth out of 32 women, for sure.

Two unknown outcomes, difficult to understand because the outcomes are presented in indecipherable language.

That’s it.

A group of 32 pregnant women were followed fully as regulations obliged, after vaccination, and there was one baby completely documented to have been born alive.

Really, do you want to be guilty of minimizing, gaslighting about, or erasing this set of facts, legacy media?

Yes, it is a very small pool of women followed all the way to the ends of their pregnancies, with masses of unknowns, of course, when it comes to the other 238 pregnant women.

But if you were pregnant, and your doctor gave you that gruesome, miserable information about all these dead fetuses, dead babies — all of that loss and grief; or if Dr Fauci did, as he had it by February of 2021; or if the FDA did, as they had it by then; or if the CDC did, as Dr Walensky had it by then; or if Pfizer did, because of course they had it; or if The New York Times did, because they should have paid attention to the fact, much covered in independent media, that we were bringing this information onto Steve Bannon’s WarRoom podcast which reaches a million people a day, by early 2022 — would you choose this injection?

Maybe by some crazy reasoning some pregnant women might — if I were pregnant and heard even once about all of these lost babies, I certainly wouldn’t — but at least those women would have had actual informed consent.

Which, may I remind you, is required by state and international law.

In addition to this catastrophic snapshot of fetal loss post-mrna vaccination, I am reposting work the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Research Team did, again beginning in 2022 and extending until late 2025, abundantly documenting reproductive damage of all kinds to pregnant women, to women’s fertility, to breast milk and to fetuses.

As I have said many times when I bring this horrific material to audiences, the centerpiece of the Pfizer documents is a 360 degree attack on human reproduction. That is not a bug; it is a feature of the injection.

Sen Rand Paul revealed Dr Anthony Fauci’s 2021 text to Dr Rochelle Walensky confirming that he knew about the risk to pregnancies of this experimental injection:

‘“After Walensky noted that 15,000-plus pregnant women were enrolled in the CDC’s V-safe vaccine safety monitoring system, Fauci wrote there “are no data or theoretical reason to believe that vaccinating early versus later in pregnancy would be preferred.”

Fauci added, “Yet, some people (even female health care professionals) feel concerned about injecting a ‘genetic’ vaccine very early in pregnancy.”

The then-director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) also wrote there “is this misperception” the mRNA vaccine impacts recipients’ genes.

Nearly two hours later, Fauci wrote, “I asked around a bit more and another issue came up that you need to be aware of. Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the 2nd dose, this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester.”

Cytokines are a broad category of proteins that function as chemical messengers in one’s immune system.

Walensky and Murthy agreed with Fauci, writing he made a “good point.”’

This newly-exposed text chain from 2021 places all of this subsequent documentation of ours of serious and often fatal harm to women and babies - harms we drew from documents that Dr Walensky and Dr Fauci had in real time their own possession - into the category of being evidence of one of the greatest crimes against humanity in recorded history.

Legacy media can try all it wants to seek to “confuse” or obfuscate away our confirmation that over 80 per cent of the women in one section of the Pfizer documents lost their babies.

There are, sadly, masses more evidence we have produced since 2022 showing all kinds of destruction of women and babies by the same method and by the same group of criminals.

Our Report 15: by early 2021 Pfizer and the FDA knew that the COVID vaccine caused dire fetal and infant harms, including death; but they began an aggressive promotional and “mandates” campaign anyway: https://dailyclout.io/internal-report-15-pfizer-and-fda-knew-in-early-2021-that-pfizer-mrna-covid-vaccine-caused-dire-fetal-and-infant-risks-including-death-they-began-an-aggressive-campaign-t/

Report 24: Moderna trials damaged mammals’ reproduction, with fewer pregnancies and with skeletal malformations in babies:

https://dailyclout.io/internal-report-24-moderna-mrna-covid-19-injection-damaged-mammals-reproduction-22-fewer-pregnancies-skeletal-malformations-pain-nursing-problems-in-pups-fda-knew-yet-granted/

Report 25: Vaccinated moms lost fetuses and newborns, and their breast milk was suppressed or it was discolored. https://dailyclout.io/internal-report-25-23-of-vaccinated-mothers-fetuses-or-neonates-died-suppressed-lactation-and-breast-milk-discoloration-reported/

This is Dr Kory’s report, cited above, 2022: https://dailyclout.io/massive-miscarriage-rates-among-vaccinated-pregnant-women-found-buried-in-the-pfizer-documents/

A spike in miscarriages: https://dailyclout.io/horrifying-new-report-on-the-drastic-spike-in-miscarriages-since-the-rollout-of-the-covid-19-injections/

This important summary shows an overview of documentation form multiple sources of fertility damage from the vaccines: https://dailyclout.io/overview-of-fertility-impacts-of-the-covid-vaccines/

We were right all along, tragically.

We are still right.

Once again the legacy media is trying to gaslight you and mislead you — even AI says, merging these unrelated sources, that our work is wrong.

But even AI can’t, I must believe, ultimately get rid of the truth, which belongs to God and lives in God’s library.

You can’t erase murder. You cannot erase sin.

You certainly cannot erase a massive, monstrous sin — a murder of thousands or tens of thousands of innocent unborn and many newborn babies — which is maybe the biggest crime in human history.

Dr Fauci and his murderous cohort promoted for years an abortifacient, and called it a vaccine.

They sold it to women under the claim that it would protect their unborn babies.

Even the global lie machine can’t obscure the foul open graveyard of that activity, that record.

Karma is real.

These murderers can spin and obfuscate all they want.

The truth will surface like a baby’s spectral cry from a grave.

Their crimes follow them, and no doubt are following them in their nightmares; their crimes are stinking to heaven.

(Your support of our work since 2022 has saved thousands of babies and moms, there is no doubt. It allowed the WarRoom/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Research Team to do this research. Since legacy media is trying to twist and bury this evidence yet again, it is taking resources to fight back with the truth. Please give generously so we have the man and womanpower to get the truth out again in this critical moment.

Thank you from my heart.)

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