Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

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Annie Ocean's avatar
Annie Ocean
39mEdited

And during that time, stats were showing for vaxxed pg moms, an 84% death rate in fetus' in the first trimester. They watered the number down by adding other trimesters but this was the number 84% OUTRAGEOUS!!

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Reasonable Horses's avatar
Reasonable Horses
19mEdited

Anyone fear-hyping Covid, promoting the vax, defending natural origin theories, excusing the Covid-era CDC, or citing as if gospel a fully platformed medical journal’s Covid study should be considered at the absolute minimum pathetically ignorant. They need to take the Fauci 5th or admit they were wrong and repent. All of the evidence suggests their complicity in genocide.

In full support of your post, Naomi, is Dr. Simone Gold’s latest. https://thegoldreport.substack.com/p/fauci-the-man-behind-americas-empty

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