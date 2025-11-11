"What Was Wrong with That NY Election" w/ Brian O'Shea

“Dr. Wolf has done a deep dive on electronic voting machines, which led her to realize that we have had no way to know who has really won our elections since 2005. Anomalies in the New York mayoral race, as well as in Virginia, led her to demand an audit of the NYC Board of Elections data. Brian O’Shea, for his part, tracked the flow of money to the Democratic Socialists of America, mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s party. Are foreign interests funding and controlling our elections?”

