"What’s Destroying Testosterone?" w/ Dr. Hadar Elbaz (Sponsored)

"Dr. Hadar Elbaz, Director of Functional Medicine for The Wellness Company and owner of The Vibrant Glow, explains the shocking truth behind the struggles many younger men face with libido, energy, muscle tone, and other manifestations of masculinity. Could electronics and plastics—from your microwave to your phone in your trousers or by your bed—be dialing down masculinity? Plus: detoxing with broccoli sprouts, shedding and the unvaccinated, and how to analyze your health with just a small blood sample!"

Watch Now:

Follow 'Outspoken' on Rumble! https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Donate to DailyClout: https://ko-fi.com/dailyclout

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.com

Use code DAILYCLOUT for 10% off!

NativePath: "7 Reasons Why Men & Women Over 50 Are Adding This Single Ingredient To Their Morning Routine. Visit https://getnativepath.com/DailyClout to Learn More…"

Raw Paws: "Give your pets the power of raw nutrition—feed them raw...Visit https://dailycloutpets.com to learn more"

Order ‘The Pfizer Papers’ and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1648210376?&tag=skyhorsepub-20

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector’s state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/