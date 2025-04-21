Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
"What’s Destroying Testosterone?" w/ Dr. Hadar Elbaz (Sponsored)
Apr 21, 2025
"Dr. Hadar Elbaz, Director of Functional Medicine for The Wellness Company and owner of The Vibrant Glow, explains the shocking truth behind the struggles many younger men face with libido, energy, muscle tone, and other manifestations of masculinity. Could electronics and plastics—from your microwave to your phone in your trousers or by your bed—be dialing down masculinity? Plus: detoxing with broccoli sprouts, shedding and the unvaccinated, and how to analyze your health with just a small blood sample!"

