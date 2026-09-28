Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr. Naomi Wolf's Outspoken
"What’s Really Driving the Rise in Autism?" w/ Julie Lapidus
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"What’s Really Driving the Rise in Autism?" w/ Julie Lapidus

Opinion - Naomi Wolf
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Dr Naomi Wolf

“Julie Lapidus joins Dr. Naomi Wolf on Outspoken to discuss the rise in autism diagnoses and what she believes may be driving the trend.”

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