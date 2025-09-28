Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

JaBird22
1d

I appreciate your thoughtful perspective and have followed you during the “covid times” watching you hold your own amid fierce opposition in your circles. How amazing it has been to see you reach out and find common ground with other truth seekers like Steve Bannon and Tucker Carlson. I have supported you by buying your books, and have listened to interviews and admire your courage to speak out and research to help others. I enjoyed learning about the Geneva Bible and your interpretations from that translation.

When I read your essay today and learned you were “triggered” by Tucker carlson’s speech, I felt taken aback. I am sure you are not the only Jew who must feel that way, so I wanted to reach out and offer another perspective, in the spirit of love and friendship.

From my view, as a life long Christian, when I heard Tucker’s speech describing the story of Jesus and how men conspired to kill him, I never thought for a second he was pointing to Jews. Rather, he was pointing to a group who wanted to snuff out the truth, who were threatened by the power of that message. Jesus was Jewish and Christians are very aware of this. The point he was making was that truth seekers can get killed for speaking the truth, even by their own people.

Tucker, Charlie Kirk, Megyn Kelly, Candace and others in the truth seeking world have been more vocal in recent months questioning Israeli leaders — not all Jews — and their role in October 7th , 9/11, and other major assassinations, as well as the restrictions on our ability to simply ask questions freely about these subjects. I would think as a fellow truth seeker, you would respect their right to ask those questions. It seems like you would agree that when a subject is forbidden, that is a red flag, and begs to be researched. For you, this area may be a blind spot understandably, but one that can be addressed by distinguishing between Israeli government leaders who have ties to NWO and regular practicing Jews. The layers of distinction are complex by design, and meant to muddy understanding so it’s hard to tell who has what motivation.

I would appeal to your earnest desire for truth to not be discouraged by these questions but put your bright mind to work and join in the search. The pull on your emotions is part of the plan to blind us and see only the wedge between us, exactly as your husband pointed out.

Thank you, don’t be discouraged, and keep going!

Marie Meyers
1d

Naomi: I can feel the anguish in your voice and am so sorry. I also heard the Tucker speech but had a very different reaction. As a Christian, we were taught Bible history, and that the Jews were the special chosen people, the ones from whom the Savior would come. Never any animosity against all Jews for the death of Christ. That would be like hating all Christians if a school shooter was raised Christian. The devil uses individuals to accomplish his ends, and those people choose the evil they do.

I think Tucker's point was that those who cannot refute the truth, sometimes resort to violence to silence it. In other comments Tucker has made, his questions are about political decisions made by Israel, rather than criticisms of the Jewish people.

Please listen to Pope Leo's short speech on Charlie Kirk. He speaks in words of prophecy about the evil engulfing our world and the coming persecutions. All of us, Christians and Jews, must stand together on the front lines, for the battles are going to be fierce.

