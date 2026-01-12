"Who Decided Which Books Made the Bible?" w/ Matthew McWhorter

“Naomi Wolf sits down with former atheist attorney Matthew McWhorter to explore what the early Church actually believed about which books belonged in the Bible, examining forgotten debates, early Christian writings, and how the biblical canon was formed long before modern denominational lines were drawn.”

