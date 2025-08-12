Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
15h

The demoralized DIEvy league is full of champagne socialists like the Zohrantifada. They are sociopathic narcissists who don’t care about the damage they do with their luxury beliefs. “Affordability” is doublespeak for communism - voters need to educate themselves on language manipulation propaganda: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/demoralilzed-doublespeak-dictionary-2025

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ronda Wells MD's avatar
Ronda Wells MD
13h

He comes across as a smarmy faker hypocrite. Makes my skin crawl too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
128 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Naomi Wolf
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture