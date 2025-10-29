"Working NYers Advocate Tramell Thompson Warns Issues Warning about NYC Mayoral Race"

“Tramell Thompson — former NYC transit worker, activist for working New Yorkers, and a social media influencer with a following in the millions — does a deep dive into the issues facing working people. He warns that the DNC is losing its traditional base of labor, and of Black and Hispanic voters, and explains why many of these voters now feel politically ‘homeless.’ Thompson issues a stark warning about what will happen to mass transit, policing, and other basic services under a Mamdani administration, and describes the damage still felt by first responders and teachers in NYC due to the ‘lockdowns’ and ‘mandates.’ The interview is both an indictment of the existing NYC political machine and a description of a diverse grassroots movement of working Americans now in the making.”

