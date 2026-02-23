Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf

Mo
3h

I was born in NYC and came to Chicago as a child. I still have a soft spot in my heart for it. I didn't realize there was a travel ban. How insane. Thank you for calling this out.

I thought I was imagining that weather reporting seems to get more hysterical every year! I long ago stopped even watching. If the ground is white, I shovel. If I step outside, breathe deeply, and start coughing, I know it's below 0. I can't stand this fearmongering.

When they tell me, "Stay home!" I intentionally go out. I want to see for myself how bad things actually are. During the "Polar Vortex" in 2019, it was something like -20. You'd have thought the world was ending. I intentionally went downtown, on the train, to a coffee/donut shop, just to see how bad it actually was. There were still people out and about!

That said, it was dangerously cold. I'm not advocating for being irresponsible in such weather. But that is how I immediately knew the Jussie Smollett story was a hoax. Nobody is walking around with bleach and rope, chasing black people or anyone else, in that weather. Liquid freezes. So do your fingers. They don't function in that cold. It made me so angry to hear that nonsense.

Anyway, thank you for addressing this issue. These commies are, indeed, using it to their advantage. I hope people stand against it.

Cara C.
3hEdited

I think this is a Berlin in 1933 moment and all who can, should leave New York.

I am grateful to be in Florida!

