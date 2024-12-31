Your Support Saved Lives in 2024
Outspoken and DailyClout: Unleashing Liberty, Exposing Crimes, and Changing History Together
Happy New Year.
Dear Friends,
"Outspoken" is not just another Substack; it is also a vector for action. The support you give me here also goes to fund the freedom activism work of DailyClout.io.
In 2024, DailyClout, alongside of you, altered the course of history.
2024 was a pivotal year in the battle for democracy and freedom. We brought you significant victories:
Our election integrity bill was sponsored by Wyoming lawmakers Tim Salazar and Bo Biteman. Its language is now in the RNC platform, and multiple states used the bill's conditions of same-day voting, voter ID, and paper ballots, in new legislation. Our reporting on machine-read borders on ballots in multiple states, a story which no one else covered, could well have altered vote counts in a critical election.
Skyhorse published The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity. This book, which presented 34 of the most critical reports produced by the War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project team (under Amy Kelly's leadership), exposed evidence of a shocking global crime scene. The book hit multiple best-seller categories on Amazon, and its findings were presented in parliaments ranging from those in Brazil to Australia, Canada, and Japan. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) will use the findings as evidence for hearings in 2025. You asked for action against the crime of forced deadly and dangerous mRNA injections, and you got it from DailyClout.
Our lawsuits against Pfizer and the Biden Administration for fraud and false advertising are ongoing.
DailyClout provided expert advice to criminal attorneys Vires Law Group, for their pursuit of criminal charges against Pfizer.
Due in part to our exposure to all of these crimes, which we detailed across several podcasts, often presenting multiple times a day, Pfizer's stock value returned to pre-2016 levels, and uptake of the “booster” was in low single digits. Multiple countries pulled the mRNA injection off the market for large sectors of the population, including children. You saved lives.
DailyClout launched a network! The DailyClout Network now consists of 10 shows, ranging from Seth Holehouse's "Man in America" to "The Shannon Joy Show" to Melissa Blasek's "The Liberty Lobbyist", which teaches civics to Americans. We reached a quarter of a million views per month on Rumble and reached over 2 million monthly viewers across all social platforms. The DailyClout Network's content, unlike that of dying legacy media, is free of corrupting corporate influences. We bring you coverage of important stories ranging from land grabs in Maui and Appalachia to why you shouldn’t over-vaccinate your pets; we cover the hospital murders of healthy young adults such as Grace Schara. These are stories you won’t find elsewhere, and they require your support.
To empower citizens, we unveiled LegiSector, a groundbreaking legislation tool that helps track critical legislation in real-time. Knowledge is power, and this tool puts legislative knowledge at your fingertips.
Thank you again for being a reader of Outspoken. If you can, please upgrade your subscription from non-paying to paid and from paid, if possible, to founding member. We have 110,000 readers and reach a million and a half people monthly, but this Substack is supported by fewer than five thousand paid subscribers. Please help by funding this Substack; you get not only these essays and podcasts but also a greater fight for your freedom, in 2025!
All my love and thanks, and wishes for a free, healthy and happy 2025 for you and yours!
Dr Naomi Wolf
Thank you for EVERYTHING Naomi! You have done so much for humanity.
Happy New Year!
Dear Naomi,
I believe it was your and Emerald’s recent reporting on abuse in the H1-B1 program that has Elon backing off a bit: this kind of truthful reporting shines a lot of light in the darkness (I know some of these Indian tech workers, H1-B1 guest workers, living like sardines in the very expensive Bellevue area. They and many like them are NOT doing irreplaceable work. They are doing entry level work at half the going rate. They work for smaller companies who sell their work to the large companies. They are treated miserably and our young people are being cheated out of their entry level positions. But their corporate masters profit and have learned how to game the H1-B1 system.