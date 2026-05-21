"YouTube’s Top Rabbi Manis Friedman: Seven Questions"

“Naomi Wolf welcomes Manis Friedman back to Outspoken for another wide-ranging conversation tackling some of today’s most pressing spiritual, cultural, and moral questions — from faith and meaning to modern confusion, relationships, identity, and the deeper crisis facing Western society. To learn more about Rabbi Friedman’s teachings, books, podcasts, courses, and community, visit ItsGoodToKnow.org “

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