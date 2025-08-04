"Zolal Habibi: Freedom Fighters in Iran?"

"Zolal Habibi is a human rights activist who is part of the Iranian dissident government in exile. She walks us through the atrocities of the Mullahs’ regime — 450,000 children, she says, used to clear minefields; 120,000 executions of people seeking women’s rights, free speech, and democracy; the systematic infliction of multigenerational trauma via multigenerational arrests and executions.

Habibi’s own father, a famous Iranian dissident writer, was assassinated — which Ms. Habibi discovered when reading a newspaper in a library at the age of seven.

Habibi calls for Western powers to stop holding grassroots Iranian human rights groups hostage in diplomatic negotiations, and for world audiences to raise awareness about the suffering and resistance of millions of ordinary Iranian people."

Watch Now:

