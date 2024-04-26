Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dr Naomi Wolf Reads the Geneva Bible
The Geneva Bible of 1560 is the "Founders' Bible." Link: https://amzn.to/4aAS0xB
It was translated by a group of dissidents who fled England when reading the Bible in public was banned. These translators believed that anyone should be able to read the word of God, so they exiled themselves to Geneva, Switzerland, where they translated from the Hebrew this extraordinary version.
1560 Geneva Bible: Exodus 14-15