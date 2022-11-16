America: Broken By Digital Hallucinogens
On An Election-Count Night, A Once-Great Nation is Spun by the Same Digital Tricksters Who Brought Us "The Pandemic"
This is the eve after a broken election, as broken machines count broken vote tallies, and as broken media “calls” outcomes. Everyone in legacy media is waiting “for AP to call the outcome,” which is sadly hilarious, given that AP has a Memorandum of Understanding that it won’t disclose fully to our Congress, with the news agency Xinhua, the CCP’s chief…