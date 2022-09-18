Destroying Women, Poisoning Breast Milk, Murdering Babies; and Hiding the Truth
Conflicted Wire Services; Press Release Distributor, Spotify, BBC, Censored, Attacked Us --for our Pfizer Reports' Info re mRNA Vaccine Destruction of Pregnant Women, Fetuses, Babies
The worst that can happen to the human species, is happening.
The War Room/DailyClout’s Pfizer Documents Research Volunteers — a group of medical and scientific experts who have selflessly stepped up to analyze the tens of thousands of formerly internal Pfizer documents released under court order subsequent to a lawsuit by Aaron Siri’s firm, Siri & Glim…