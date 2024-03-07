Holy Heck!

Sodium aluminum phosphate, I discovered this morning, is in the “Great Value” brand pancake mix in my pantry.

When I looked this ingredient up, the safety handling sheet shows this additive to be highly toxic to eyes, skin and lungs in terms of external exposure.

Peer-reviewed published studies, including RA Yokel, “Aluminum reproductive toxicity: a summary and interpretation of scientific reports”, show that ingesting alumina derivatives causes reproductive damage in mammals right away, especially in males. It damages the fetus and the placenta in pregnant female rats and mice, and it damages sperm in male rats and mice, and lowers their blood testosterone levels:

“Male reproductive endpoints were significantly affected after exposure to lower levels of Al than females. Increased Al intake increased fetus, placenta, and testes Al concentrations, to a greater extent in the placenta than fetus, and, in some cases, more in the testes than placenta. An adverse outcome pathway (AOP) was constructed for males based on the results of the reviewed studies. The proposed AOP includes oxidative stress as the molecular initiating event and increased malondialdehyde, DNA and spermatozoal damage, and decreased blood testosterone and sperm count as subsequent key events.”

Blood testosterone, of course, affects many aspects of what we call “masculinity”; and testosterone levels in both men and women are directly tied to sexual libido. In men, testosterone is linked to successful erection and ejaculation. And of course men need undamaged sperm in order to father children, let alone to father healthy children.

This ingredient, sodium aluminum phosphate, is, I found, in commercial muffins, biscuits, and purchased baked goods in general.

Thus it is also very prevalent in school lunches. (Middle schoolers in my life report being given heated frozen pizza at school for lunch once a week, every single week.)

This substance is in processed cheeses in America. It is in baking powder, except for certain aluminum-free brands! It is in deodorants.

Not only does this additive cause hormonal damage to males; it causes brain inflammation, and is linked to dementias and Parkinson’s disease.

A different iteration of aluminum is also in solar radiation management spraying, or geoengineering: See Dr Giovanni Ghirga, “Solar geoengineering by injecting aluminum oxide aerosol into the lower stratosphere is a serious threat to global mental health” in the British Medical Journal.

Aluminum-containing adjuvants have also been added to vaccines, since the 1930s.

Aluminum is also abundantly present in our cookware in North America — though to my surprise I learned that aluminum cookware is now banned in six European countries.

Is the delivery of various iterations of aluminum in systems all around us — especially in North America, that targeted continent — not a bug, but a feature?

Watch my horrified discoveries that the chemical war on men - the war, that is, on fertile, traditionally hormonally “masculine” men, with all of the behaviors that attend that set of hormones, including the ability to strengthen a physical relationship, and thus a family, and the willingness to fight a “hot war” — is underway, all around us.

The chemical war against men is on — even at the pancake house, even at the donut shop. And it is starting its nefarious work early, by targeting our most vulnerable males, our preadolescent boys — in our school lunchrooms.

Friends, read the boxes; clear out your cupboards; bake from scratch; and save the hormonal levels of our men.