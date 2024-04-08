Two days ago, I was on the phone with customer service at Citibank. The house in which I was located — a two-story, full-basement, three-bedroom, 1400 square foot house on the highest point of a hill in the Hudson Valley — began to pitch, as if we were on a big boat in a major storm at sea.

There was a roar like a train hurtling down a track. “F——! What was that?” I confess I shouted, to the alarm of the customer service agent who was located in some other, more stable, country.

Born and raised in earthquake country, I called down to Brian — who remained at work, stoically, in the basement — and raced outside. I learned from my phone that the impact was an earthquake, from a magnitude 4.8 tremor whose epicenter was in New Jersey. I saw on social media that government advice was for everyone to stay inside.

I saw that there were rings of earthquakes around the world. There had been an earthquake in Taiwan last Wednesday, with aftershocks that lasted into the week. An earthquake warning was in effect for California, after a shock near Susanville last week as well.

Unusual? Not unusual? Hard to say. But I was rattled.

Earthquake awareness had been traumatic to many kids who grew up in San Francisco. The horrors of the 1906 quake that leveled much of the city were taught to us in detail in our history classes, and we were often instructed to get under our desks for earthquake drills.

I was shaken, thus, by government advice to people to stay indoors, as our instructions in my childhood had been to wait under a lintel til the building stopped shaking, and then to get outside, into the street, away from houses and structures, and to avoid downed power lines.

This advice had saved those who had survived in 1906.

I’ve noticed that government advice in emergencies has recently often been to stay inside in what could be hazardous conditions. When I lived in Israel as a child, for instance, at a time when terrorists really attacked schoolchildren, we were told to escape the situation and get outside as quickly as possible — not to “shelter in place” as children in the US are told to do in an “active shooter” situation, today.

In short, real emergencies feel scarier to me than they used to, because I simply do not trust the advice of “authorities” any longer.

Things are too strange blindly to trust “the authorities” anymore.

At the same time, for no good reason that I could see, many states prepared for the eclipse of April 8, by calling out the National Guard and declaring states of emergency. Canada’s Niagara region also declared a state of emergency, due to “tourism” during the eclipse; an insane over-reaction in multiple states and even nations for a four-minute event, and one that was not in place during the last such total solar eclipse, in 2017.

My takeaway is that we are being endlessly conditioned these days, even at our own commonsense peril, to remain vulnerable and dependent on the State during “emergencies” — a term always more expansively defined — and that we are being conditioned too to accept nonsensical reasons to declare “emergency law”, which, recall, is the endgame of any tyranny, and which suspends civil law.

The eclipse came and went.

My feed showed that there was heavy spraying — geoengineering, or else plane emissions — blocking visibility of it, across multiple states in its path, including directly above us in New York State. A blue day became a grey day with a cap of thick haze. Now, post-eclipse, the day is blue again.

But indeed, as promised, nonetheless, during the eclipse, the sky darkened. Brian recorded the event outside on his tripod and camera. Loki raced around, distraught, as the sky went dim. He tried at one point to hide under the tripod. Other people reported that their pets were upset by the unusual situation.

One image on my social media feed later, showed a halo around the blackened sun, ringed with red.

Darn, I responded. One more item off Revelation’s checklist.

But things are getting even weirder than that.

A friend and I discussed last night how different the world seems now than it used to seem in our childhood and youth. The world seems to be paper-thin now, with events unscrolling before one’s eyes like a film reel.

Remember how it used to feel? So cozy, so solid, so three-dimensional, so human, so loved, so secure.

Is the change merely of our perception, due perhaps to our time on phones? Or is it that we are located now in a different and weirder place physically, in the universe, with weirder energies around us? It is just ourselves aging? It it the electromagnetic fields proliferating around us due to the expansion of our devices and wifi?

Or is it due to none of the above?

Who knows?

But you would be a fool to not notice the rapidity with which our very foothold on the planet, our very reality, is changing.

Some of my friend’s techie friends are asking if we are actually part of a computer simulation. This is the kind of thing one would only ask in the past, when one was sixteen, in someone’s basement, and under the influence of some recreational drug.

But now — while I don’t personally believe that this is a possibility, and I think it is unlikely, I don’t stop listening.

Things have become that weird.

The transhumanists, for instance, really want something like this to be the case. And, as I have often pointed out, rich and powerful people do not spend time, investment dollars, lawyers’ and publicists’ fees, on ideas that can and will never remotely manifest.

Indeed, from Professor Klaus Schwab of the WEF on down, global elites are indeed excited about the promise of plugging humans into various forms of digital matrices. MIT’s Technology Review really does cover “Transhumanists who Want to Live Forever.”

So in the weird world, perhaps it’s those of us who ask the weird questions, who will end up with the survival advantage.

My nemesis (oh, sorry: “Doppelganger”) Naomi Klein, mocks my willingness to ask any question, including questions that would have been outlandish in the “before times."

I feel sorry for her, though. We are in outlandish times now.

By my being open to the weird possibility that Pharma was really sterilizing and murdering us, as opposed to her stance of “trusting the science” and accepting the assurances of government mouthpieces, my loved ones and I are better off now, than we would have been if I had not earlier asked weird and then-unthinkable questions about the pharma industry.

“Preppers” are routinely mocked by legacy media. Isn’t that interesting? Why would being prepared for disaster, be ludicrous? Only if you want people scared, helpless and vulnerable in an emergency.

By our family’s being open to noticing weird new realities such as the attacks on our food processing plants, we now have six months’ supply of food, a water source, and ammunition in the event of a mass crisis.

I notice changes in the sky, and am mocked by armies of bots and trolls (no doubt paid by those intent on confirmed geoengineering and its sub-speciality, “solar radiation management.”) Tin foil hat alert! But we are living in a weird world now, in which disclosed and classified technologies of all kind that would have seemed like pure science fiction five years ago, really do exist.

It used to be seen as positive in American culture, for people to be aware and self-reliant. It was seen as an advantage for our hardy forebears, out on the prairie, or on the ocean in fishing boats, or on the farm, to notice changes in their environment that could mean illness or health to them and their loved ones, death or life.

Now, you are a lunatic if you notice changes in your environment that may be new, that have not yet been blessed by The New York Times’ “Opinion” or “Science” pages.

Sadly, the reality is that now those who refuse to ask questions outside the narrow boundaries of legacy media’s permission-slip areas, are at the greatest risk of not making it in good condition, to whatever our fast-shifting world will eventually look like.

Those of us who are humbling ourselves to ask, without ego, the most far-fetched spiritual, technical and metaphysical questions - -”Survival of the Weirdest,” as you might say, if not Survival of the Humblest - may be the ones best to endure these times, and best positioned to help others survive them.

#####

Classical Apocalyptic symbols and events these days seem rife. It is hard to ignore them.

Is it okay for intellectuals to notice this?

The Red Heifer, identified as a symbol of purification by YHWH in Numbers 19, has been identified by Jewish and Christian Messianic activists in Texas. A perfect Red Heifer has been transported to Israel, and awaits its fate. To many, this is a sign that the time to rebuild the Temple has arrived.

Things are, in short, getting very symbolic and very spooky.

Day by day they get spookier.

A friend told me that serious astrologers explain that the earth is being bombarded by a massive amount of new energies. “You aren’t imagining it,” she said. From where? I asked.

“From the universe”, she shrugged.

I believe it. I feel, everyone sensible and sensitive feels, on edge — estranged, in a sense, from what had for so long been our solid, stolid planetary home.

My friend explained that we are in a time astrologically when our institutions are collapsing, one by one, to be replaced and rebuilt by 2026.

Cool, I thought — obviously we are seeing this collapse in every direction, in ways that are beyond, as I have often now said publicly, the achievements of normal human history.

But also, Yikes.

Will we survive it? Will the changes be good? “For those who embrace the renewal of the world, yes,” she explained.

I was only slightly comforted.

I’ve been reading, as you know, the Geneva Bible, and alongside it, the Bible in Hebrew. For sure, according to these texts, there are cataclysms when humanity wanders astray from the clearly stated, and indeed quite reasonable and simple, will of God; when humanity deviates from what are explained without ambiguity in those texts, as being the moral laws of the universe.

Humanity’s errant behavior causes, in the Hebrew Bible, natural catastrophes such as the Flood, and such events as the plagues of Egypt, ranging as they did from frogs to locusts to the deaths of the Firstborn.

Human behavior caused the destruction of cities, such as Sodom and Gomorrah. Sulphur and fire rained down upon those sinful cities.

By the same token, humanity’s behavior — when it is moral — in the Hebrew Bible, causes the world to be in balance; even causes the natural world to be in harmony.

The morality of humanity, when it is intact, causes the rain to come in season, and the land to flow with milk and honey. When humanity remembers to observe the Commandments and to “love the Lord your God”, then people may enjoy the “mountains and valleys that drink […] rain from heaven” and a land “flowing with milk and honey”:

“8 Observe therefore all the commands I am giving you today, so that you may have the strength to go in and take over the land that you are crossing the Jordan to possess, 9 and so that you may live long in the land the Lord swore to your ancestors to give to them and their descendants, a land flowing with milk and honey. 10 The land you are entering to take over is not like the land of Egypt, from which you have come, where you planted your seed and irrigated it by foot as in a vegetable garden. 11 But the land you are crossing the Jordan to take possession of is a land of mountains and valleys that drinks rain from heaven. 12 It is a land the Lord your God cares for; the eyes of the Lord your God are continually on it from the beginning of the year to its end.”

Humanity’s perverse behavior, in the Hebrew Bible, causes real political catastrophes as well, such as the Babylonian Exile and the Fall of the Second Temple and the dispersal of the “Chosen People” all over the world.

The first of those catastrophes was foretold by Hebrew Prophets, and then the last catastrophes were predicted by a belated prophet/Rabbi who appeared during the Roman occupation of Palestine, a man named Yeshua:

“And Jesus said unto them, See ye not all these things? verily I say unto you, There shall not be left here one stone upon another, that shall not be thrown down.”

He was literally correct. To this day, when you go to the Western Wall of the Temple — all that remains after the destruction of the Temple by Titus in 70 CE, after the Jews had lost the Jewish-Roman war — you can see still that the mighty stones were pulled down by the conquerors, thoroughly to demoralize the vanquished people.

So — as you all know I ask from time to time — and ask again, now that the sky is visibly darkening again for the second time today — - is our weird time getting so inexplicably, unnaturally weird that we need to humble ourselves, and go back to the most basic moral questions, just to survive?

Are these perturbations and crises globally due perhaps in part or entirely, to our own often-disgusting behavior?

Is it up to us to stabilize and even bless our world, by behaving in a less selfish, less self-worshipping manner?

Every “primitive” culture has a version of the above idea: the notion that human dysregulation and perversity can affect physical reality, and even throw off balance the natural world.

Could that be happening now? In spite of our post-enlightenment certainty that our moral behavior has no effect whatsoever on a mechanistic universe?

The perversity of our “overlords” is now in plain sight. I speculated a year or so ago on the plethora of Satanic and even pagan and pre-monotheistic idol-worshipping images I was seeing then everywhere in pop culture.

Well, Satan is on full display now, far more so than the Prince of Darkness was even a year previously.

Here is pop star Doja Cat, whose latest hit, "Paint the Town Red” includes the comment, “I’m a demon, Lord.”

So is pedophilia.

So is human trafficking. So is genocide. So are Baal, and Moloch.

There actually was a Baphomet statue in the Iowa Capital.

So are ritualistic warnings on all sides. Here was Madonna at Eurovision in 2019, warning in her song “Future”, with a giant skull image behind her set in deep red light, that “Not everyone is coming to the future:”

“Not everyone is coming to the future (no)

Not everyone is coming from the past (past)

Not everyone can come into the future (to the future, no)

Not everyone that's here is gonna last (gonna last, last)”

And what of the Hadron collider at ”the God-particle-renowned CERN,” which is firing up today? Why not fully mess with the protons that God created for this planet and for humanity?

And what of NASA’s hubris, as it launches multiple rockets at the same time as the eclipse?

Why not blasphemously tamper with everything in Creation?

What could possibly go wrong?

####

I’ve been sent a collection of Hopi prophecies, courtesy of a reader. Some of them seem well aligned with this moment. They sound a lot like the Apocalypse in Revelation.

Many Hopi prophecies center on warning that the end of one world is imminent, and that another world, or age, is painfully being born:

“The Hopi tell us that this story has repeated itself many times for as far back as human memory reaches, and they have predicted where we will end up if we don’t change course immediately. As Thomas Banyacya relates in these two timely talks from 1995, referring to a petroglyph on a rock near his home: Three previous human worlds were destroyed when people became greedy, worshiped technology as a god, fought and hurt each other, and repeatedly forgot the ethical teachings they’d been given to honor the Earth as the source of life and sustenance. Three apocalypses inevitably ensued—first by fire, then by ice, then a flood. Noah’s Ark floated through one book’s collective memory to escape a similar greed-ending catastrophe. The future is visible in the now.

The question confronting creative, thoughtful people today is: How are we going to emerge on the other side of this earth-changing moment?”

Some of the Hopi elders brought the Hopi prophecies to the UN in 1992. The warnings they gave are so specific, and so germane to our times, I reproduce excerpts here.

This is from “A Conversation with Hopi Elder Martin Gashweseoma and Emery Holmes”, by Jurgen Kremer [JK], “Hopi Prophecies The Way of Balance Is an Individual Responsibility”, 2000:

Martin Gashweseoma [MG]: “The world has been tied up and controlled in the two-hearted way and needs to be opened. After the purification everybody will have more freedom. Only a handful of people will be left at that point. They will come to the Hopi from every nation; that is our prophecy. Different peoples will come together in a good way. Then we all can intermarry, but not now, not f before the purification. There is too much confusion. You see, the way we are moving along is wrong: We still need to be purified.

JK: Would you tell us more about the process of purification?

MG: The three two-hearted people have more power than the one-hearted person. They always use black magic. They prey on human life and consume the lifeforce of others. This is why they are saying they are on the right path. But at judgment day they will perish and the one-hearted person will survive. You see, this one-hearted person has become involved with the two-hearted people. They argue with each other. During these times it is entirely up to the individual; it is a personal decision how to walk during the time of purification. Before we tried to tell people what to do, but we no longer do that. Everybody has to make up his own mind. Each person has to choose his or her path. If the wrong path is chosen, then it is the problem of the individual; or maybe he makes the right choice. This is what this argument is about: The one-hearted person tries to make up his mind---he is struggling.

JK: People should not look toward leaders but examine themselves and take responsibility, and they should not look toward others to tell them how to do things?

MG: Yes. This struggling one-hearted person, when he realizes that he has been on the wrong path, moves onto the humble road. The choice is between rich and humble, between evil and not evil. There are many roads, and people will fail and they won't survive. On judgment day, the last day, nutungk talongvaka, the one walking on the right path will find the right answers. This examination comes from the Great Spirit, Masa'aw. He will destroy the human life that went wrong. The Creator will get rid of those. His helpers do the job for him. They will make another bomb or use the atomic bomb, and they could destroy the world.

When the one-hearted people face the Creator they will remember their original instructions, they will remember the good way, so their answers will be good. They will pass and survive the purification, unless they have done harm to others. If you are one-hearted inside, but you have followed the path of the two-hearted, then you are wrong. You will not be accepted with the ones who are walking the path of balance. These people will plead; they will want to walk with the people on the one-hearted path.

The two-hearted path is a fool's way of seeing things. It is deceptive; it is a straight path on a clean and flat surface. The other path is hard, small, and narrow. If you have never done harm to anything, then you can walk it after the purification--the way is clear for you.

[…]

JK: The words "judgment" and "purification" sound Christian. It reminds me of the way the millennium is talked about in the Bible.

MG: The meaning is essentially the same as described in the Bible. Judgment and purification they mean the same in Hopi. The word koyanisqatsi refers to the crazy life--life out of balance. This is where we are now. And powaq-qatsi refers to somebody living in the dark world and using black magic. Koyanisqatsi and powaq-qatsi mean the same thing, that is, when somebody is trying to make others walk the two-hearted path and uses magical means. Powaqa is an evildoer, a sorcerer or sorceress. They are two-hearted because they extract a person's heart to prolong their lives. Qatsi means life. Powaq-qatsi is a way of life that consumes the lifeforces of other beings in order to further its own life.” […]

“JK: From these signs you can tell that the time of purification is approaching. Are there other signs?

MG: Too many. So many people have been out of balance, and they don't change; they will always be out of balance. They are headed for disaster and will not survive. If they really care for their lives, they will have to change. These days there is much more opportunity for people to know something. There will be disasters and martial law. They will have to begin praying.

Nothing has happened yet. But things will be the way it is described in the Bible. The story of the prophecy is almost the same. The people of the Bible have gone their own way, but they are still on the path predicted by the Hopi prophecies.

JK: Are you saying that the original teachings of Jesus are similar to the teachings you carry?

EH: What we are saying is that there are similarities because the Bible originated from the Hopi prophecy. That is the source of the original prophecy. The Bible has excerpted some of the Hopi knowledge; it talks about essentially the same thing. So, maybe the one brother who wandered off was originally connected with Jesus. Later they lost their path and became two-hearted. If these people find their balance again, that is the return. Many people say it will be a white Jesus, but they don't know for sure. It could be a person dressed in white.

We are waiting.”

One section of the Hopi prophecies describes a time when there will be “shadow children” and “shadow people” walking among humanity.

That certainly seems to describe our last three or four years, the years of the Great Killing and the Great Disabling.

How can they do this to us? We ask. Are they not human?

But perhaps indeed, as the Hopi predicted, Shadow People now actually walk among us.

I posted my musings about the Hopi prophecies on Twitter. I also wondered, per the Hopi prophecies’ descriptions of a time toward the end when “shadow people” will live and move among humans, if indeed there are not multiple dimensions on Earth now, or at least a thinning of veils dimensionally, such that multiple kinds of beings, good and recognizably human beings, but also spiritually not-familiar-to-us and maybe even malevolent entities who look and seem otherwise quite human, or who have seduced or somehow infiltrated humans, devastating their souls and replacing their empathy with evil, are all inhabiting our earth at once, causing conflict and division.

Most of us could make a list right now, of the “one-hearted” and the “two-hearted” people in their personal lives, and in public life.

This situation — a clash between the “one-hearted” and the “two-hearted” — is just what the Hopi seem to describe will happen in the dying days of this current world.

Things certainly feel strange enough these days to ask such kinds of questions, and it does seem, with a substantial elite of what we had thought were members of humanity, showing themselves willing without shame or trepidation to murder and enslave the rest of humanity, that there may indeed be, like that famous bar scene in Star Wars, beings walking around and even leading agencies and nations, who look and sound perfectly human, but whose souls have somehow been altered or reworked to align with “shadow” energy and “shadow beings”, not familiar to us previously.

A former Australian Broadcasting Company operative wrote in response to my post, something like, “What happened to Naomi Wolf?”

My reply basically pointed out that legacy media refuses to ask profound questions of this very strange time, and so as a result, it is collapsing among other institutions. People no longer believe that its field of questioning has integrity or courage, or is relevant.

“If legacy media knew everything, it would not be dying,” I may have crudely put it.

Nothing makes sense now, but if we see that a world is dying and a new world is being born — then everything makes sense.

If we are open to the possibility that the Hopi were right — and that a purification, and division of the tribes, may be underway — then everything makes sense.

####

Some familiar parables, indeed, don’t make sense til they make sense.

Rabbi Yeshua, for instance, warned us:

“21 No man also seweth a piece of new cloth on an old garment: else the new piece that filled it up taketh away from the old, and the rent is made worse.

22 And no man putteth new wine into old bottles: else the new wine doth burst the bottles, and the wine is spilled, and the bottles will be marred: but new wine must be put into new bottles.” [Mark 2:22 KJV]

So the new — the very strangely, painfully new — may be, perforce, upon us, for good and evil; for blessing and for agonizing purification —

In spite of what we wish, or prefer, or even recognize, ourselves.