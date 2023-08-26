"The Covenant of Death"
The Most Devastating Interview of my Life -- with Dr James Thorp: How HHS Paid Millions to get 1000s of Drs to Damage Women; Hurt, Kill Babies.
Please forgive my recent silence. I am locked in an apartment in Brooklyn, copyediting a new book (out in November with Chelsea Green), titled Facing the Beast. You can guess what it is about.
But I have also had to take a breath for a week or two to manage my own emotions, because what I have learned in the last few weeks is so very devastating, regardi…