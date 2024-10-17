Our book, The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer’s Crimes Against Humanity, was published two days ago; it is already a bestseller. This is a book that three governments — the US, the UK and Australia — all sought to suppress. The story of how it came to be is extraordinary — 3250 highly credentialed doctors and scientists under the leadership of one extraordinary woman, Amy Kelly, worked for two years on the 450,000 internal Pfizer documents released under court order by a successful lawsuit by attorney Aaron Siri. In the process these volunteers confirmed the greatest crime against humanity of all time. Read on.

Introduction by Naomi Wolf

This book in your hands is the result of an extraordinary set of confluences. It also presents, in a format available in bookstores for the first time, material that has already changed history.

You are about to embark as a reader on a journey through an extraordinary story—one whose elements almost defy belief.

The Pfizer Papers is the result of a group of strangers—ordinary people with extraordinary skills, located in different places around the world, with different backgrounds and interests—who all came together, for no money or professional recompense at all; out of the goodness of their hearts, and motivated by love for true medicine and true science—to undertake a rigorous, painfully detailed, and complex research project, which spanned the years 2022 to the present, and which continues to this day.

The material they read through and analyzed involved 450,000 pages of documents, all written in extremely dense, technical language.

This far-flung, relentlessly pursued research project—under the leadership of DailyClout’s COO, the remarkably gifted project director Amy Kelly—brought one of the largest and most corrupt institutions in the world, Pfizer, to its knees. This project, pursued by 3,250 strangers who worked virtually and became friends and colleagues, drove a global pharmaceutical behemoth to lose billions of dollars in revenue. It balked the plans of the most powerful politicians on earth. It bypassed the censorship of the most powerful tech companies on earth.

This is the ultimate David and Goliath story.

The story began when lawyer Aaron Siri successfully sued the Food and Drug Administration, to compel them to release “The Pfizer Documents.” These are Pfizer’s internal documents—as noted above, 450,000 pages in number—that detail the clinical trials Pfizer conducted in relation to its COVID mRNA injection. These trials were undertaken to secure the ultimate prize for a pharmaceutical company, the “EUA,” or Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. The FDA awarded EUA for ages 16+ to Pfizer in December 2020. The “pandemic,” of course (a crisis in public health that a book of mine, The Bodies of Others, confirmed, involved hyped and manipulated “infections” data and skewed mortality documentation) became the pretext for the “urgency” that led the FDA to bestow EUA on Pfizer’s (and Moderna’s) novel drug. The EUA is the hall pass, essentially, allowing Pfizer to race right to market with a not-fully-tested product.

The Pfizer Papers also contains documentation of what happened in “post-marketing,” meaning in the three months, December 2020 to February 2021, as the vaccine was rolled out upon the public. All leading spokespeople, and bought-off media, called the injection “safe and effective,” reading from what was a centralized script.

Many people who took this injection, as it was launched in 2020–2021–2022 and to the present, did not realize that normal testing for safety of a new vaccine—testing that typically takes ten to twelve years—had simply been bypassed via the mechanisms of a “state of emergency” and the FDA’s “Emergency Use Authorization.” They did not understand that the real “testing” was in fact Pfizer and the FDA observing whatever was happening to them and their loved ones, after these citizens rolled up their sleeves and submitted to the shot. As we can never forget, many millions of these people who submitted to the injection were “mandated” to take it, facing the threat of job loss, suspension of their education, or loss of their military positions if they refused; in some US states and overseas countries, people also faced the suspension of their rights to take transportation, cross borders, go to school or college, receive certain medical procedures, or enter buildings such as churches and synagogues, restaurants and gyms—if they refused.

The FDA asked the judge in the Aaron Siri lawsuit to withhold the release of the Pfizer documents for seventy-five years. Why would a government agency wish to conceal certain material until the present generation, those affected by what is in these documents, is dead and gone? There can be no good answer to that question.

Fortunately for history, and fortunately for millions of people whose lives were saved by this decision, the judge refused the FDA’s request, and compelled the release of the documents; a tranche of 55,000 pages per month.

When I heard about this, though, I was concerned as a journalist. I knew that no reporter had the bandwidth to go through material of this volume. I also understood that virtually no reporter had the training or skill sets required to understand the multidimensional, technically highly specialized language of the reports. In order to understand the reports, one would need a background in immunology; statistics; biostatistics; pathology; oncology; sports medicine; obstetrics; neurology; cardiology; pharmacology; cellular biology; chemistry; and many other specialties. In addition to doctors and scientists, in order to understand what was really happening in the Pfizer documents, you would also need people deeply knowledgeable about government and pharmaceutical industry regulatory processes; you would need people who understood the FDA approval process; you would need medical fraud specialists; and eventually, in order to understand what crimes were committed in the Papers, you would need lawyers.

I was worried that without people with all of those skill sets reading through the documents, their volume and complexity would lead them to vanish down “the memory hole.”

Enter Steve Bannon, the former Naval Officer, former Goldman Sachs investment banker, former advisor to President Trump, and current host of the most popular political podcast in America and one of the most listened-to worldwide, WarRoom.

He and I come from opposite ends of the political spectrum. I had been a lifelong Democrat, an advisor to President Bill Clinton’s reelection campaign, and to Al Gore’s presidential campaign. He, of course, is a staunch Republican-turned-MAGA. I had been deplatformed in June 2021, before the Pfizer documents came out, for the crime of warning that women were reporting menstrual dysregulation upon having received the mRNA injections. As a career-long writer on women’s sexual and reproductive health issues, I knew that this was a serious danger signal and that this side effect would affect fertility. (Any eighth grader should be able to foresee that as well.) Upon my having posted this warning, I was banned from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms. I was attacked globally, all at once, as an “anti-vaxxer” and “conspiracy theorist”; and my life as a well-known, bestselling feminist author, within the legacy media, ended. No one in that world would talk to me anymore, publish my work, or return my calls. I was un-personed.

(It turned out, upon two successful lawsuits in 2023 by Missouri and Louisiana attorneys general, that it was actually the White House, the CDC, and senior leaders of other government agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, that unlawfully pressured Twitter and Facebook to remove that cautionary tweet of mine, to shut me down, and to “BOLO” or Be On the Lookout for similar posts. This suppression is now the subject of a pending Supreme Court decision on whether or not it violated the First Amendment.)

In this dark time in my life, to my surprise, I received a text from Steve Bannon’s producer, who invited me onto WarRoom. I brought forward my concerns about women’s reproductive health in the wake of mRNA injection, and to my surprise he was respectful, thoughtful about the implications, and took the issue very seriously. I returned again and again, to bring that and other concerns that were emerging in relation to the mRNA injections to his audience. I was relieved to have a platform on which I could share these urgent warnings. At the same time, I was sad that the Left, which was supposed to champion feminism, seemed not to care at all about serious risks to women and unborn babies. I recognized the irony that a person whom I had been taught to believe was the Devil Incarnate, actually cared more about women and babies than did all of my right-on former colleagues, including the feminist health establishment, who had always spoken so loudly about women’s wellbeing and women’s rights.

Given my appearances on WarRoom leading up to 2022, it was natural that the subject of the Pfizer documents came up on that show when the documents were released. I shared my concern that they would be lost to history due to their volume and technical language. Bannon said something like, “Well, you will crowdsource a project to read through them.”

I was taken aback, as I had zero skills related to, or knowledge about how possibly to do such a thing. I answered something like, “Of course.”

So, my news and opinion platform DailyClout was deluged with offers from around the world, from WarRoom listeners with the skill sets needed, to decipher the Pfizer documents. I was terrified. It was chaos. I had excellent people on my team. But none of us knew how to manage or even organize the deluge of emails; we did not know how to evaluate the thousands of CVs; and even once we had “onboarded” these thousands of people, in different time zones, to “the project,” our inboxes became even more terrifying, as it was literally impossible to organize 3,250 experts into an organization chart that could systematically work through these documents. Emails were getting tangled or went unanswered. People asked questions we could not answer. We had no idea what structure could allow such a huge number of disparate experts to work through the vast trove of material.

A few weeks in, as I was in despair, Bannon had me on again. He asked about the progress of the project, and I replied, more upbeat than I felt, that many people had joined us, and they were starting to read. “Of course, you will begin delivering reports,” he prompted. “Of course,” I answered, horrified at being in so far over my head.

I have never had a corporate job, so it had not even occurred to me that a series of reports was the format that the analyses of the documents should take.

Then something happened that I can only describe as providential. We put out a call to the volunteers for a project manager, and Amy Kelly reached out. Ms. Kelly is a Six Sigma-certified project manager, with extensive experience in telecommunications and tech project management. She is also a simply inexplicably effective leader. The day that she put her hand to the chaos in the inboxes, the waters were stilled. Peace and productivity prevailed. Ms. Kelly somehow effortlessly organized the volunteers into six working groups, with a supra-committee at the head of each, and the proper work began.

I can only explain the scope and smoothness and effectiveness of the work that followed, as occurring in a state of grace.

In the two years since Ms. Kelly and the volunteers have been working together, they have gone through 2,369 documents and data files totaling hundreds of thousands of pages and have issued almost one hundred reports. I taught the volunteers to write these in a language that everyone could understand—which I thought was very important to maximize their impact. And Amy Kelly meticulously revised almost all, and edited all, of them.

The first forty-six reports appeared in a self-published format that we put out. It was very important to us that they appear in a published form that was physical, and not just digital, as we wanted something that people could hand to their doctors, their loved ones, their congressional representatives.

These forty-six reports broke huge stories. We learned that Pfizer knew within three months after rollout in December 2020, that the vaccines did not work to stop COVID. Pfizer’s language was “vaccine failure” and “failure of efficacy.” One of the most common “adverse events” in the Pfizer documents is “COVID.”

Pfizer knew that the vaccine materials—lipid nanoparticles, an industrial fat, coated in polyethylene glycol, a petroleum byproduct; mRNA; and spike protein—did not remain in the deltoid muscle, as claimed by all spokespeople. Rather, it dispersed throughout the body in forty-eight hours “like a shotgun blast,” as one of the authors, Dr. Robert Chandler, put it; it crossed every membrane in the human body—including the blood-brain barrier—and accumulated in the liver, adrenals, spleen, brain, and, if one is a woman, in the ovaries. Dr. Chandler saw no mechanism whereby those materials leave the body, so every injection appears to pack more such materials into organs.

Pfizer hired 2,400 fulltime staffers to help process “the large increase of adverse event reports” being submitted to the company’s Worldwide Safety database.

Pfizer knew by April 2021 that the injections damaged the hearts of young people.

Pfizer knew by February 28, 2021—just ninety days after the public rollout of their COVID vaccine—that its injection was linked to a myriad of adverse events. Far from being “chills,” “fever,” “fatigue,” as the CDC and other authorities claimed were the most worrying side effects, the actual side effects were catastrophically serious.

These side effects included: death (which Pfizer does list as a “serious adverse event”). Indeed, over 1,233 deaths in first three months of the drug being publicly available.

Severe COVID-19; liver injury; neurological adverse events; facial paralysis; kidney injury; autoimmune diseases; chilblains (a localized form of vasculitis that affects the fingers and toes); multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (when more than one organ system is failing at once); the activation of dormant herpes zoster infections; skin and mucus membrane lesions; respiratory issues; damaged lung structure; respiratory failure; acute respiratory distress syndrome (a lung injury in which fluid leaks from the blood vessels into the lung tissue, causing stiffness which makes it harder to breathe and causes a reduction of oxygen and carbon dioxide exchange); and SARS (or SARS-CoV-1, which had not been seen in the world since 2004, but appears in the Pfizer documents as a side effect of the injections).

Thousands of people with arthritis-type joint pain, one of the most common side effect, were recorded. Other thousands with muscle pain, the second most common. Then, industrial-scale blood diseases: blood clots, lung clots, leg clots; thrombotic thrombocytopenia, a clotting disease of the blood vessels; vasculitis (the destruction of blood vessels via inflammation); astronomical rates of neurological disorders—dementias, tremors, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, epilepsies. Horrific skin conditions. A florid plethora of cardiac issues; myocarditis, pericarditis, tachycardia, arrhythmia, and so on. Half of the serious adverse events related to the liver, including death, took place within seventy-two hours of the shot. Half of the strokes took place within forty-eight hours of injection.

But what really emerged from the first forty-six reports, was the fact that though COVID is ostensibly a respiratory disease, the papers did not focus on lungs or mucus membranes, but rather they center, creepily and consistently, on disrupting human reproduction.

By the time Pfizer's vaccine rolled out to the public, the pharmaceutical giant knew that they would be killing babies and significantly harming women and men’s reproduction. The material in the documents makes it clear that damaging human’s ability to reproduce and causing spontaneous abortions of babies is “not a bug, it is a feature.”

Pfizer told vaccinated men to use two reliable forms of contraception or else to abstain from sex with childbearing-age women. In its protocol, the company defined “exposure” to the vaccine as including skin-to-skin contact, inhalation, and sexual contact. Pfizer mated vaccinated female rats and “untreated” male rats, and then examined those males, females, and their offspring for vaccine-related “toxicity.” Based on just forty-four rats (and no humans), Pfizer declared no negative outcomes for “. . . mating performance, fertility, or any ovarian or uterine parameters . . . nor on embryo-fetal or postnatal survival, growth, or development,” the implication being that its COVID vaccine was safe in pregnancy and did not harm babies. Pfizer knew that lipid nanoparticles have been known for years, to degrade sexual systems, and Amy Kelly in fact found nanoparticles, of which lipid nanoparticles are a subtype, pass through the blood-testis barrier and damage males’ Sertoli cells, Leydig cells, and germ cells. Those are the factories of masculinity, affecting the hormones that turn boys at adolescence into men, with deep voices, broad shoulders, and the ability to father children. So, we have no idea if baby boys born to vaccinated moms, will turn into adults who are recognizably male and fertile. Pfizer enumerated the menstrual damages it knew it was causing to thousands of women, and the damage ranges from women bleeding every day, to having two periods a month, to no periods at all; to women hemorrhaging and passing tissue; to menopausal and post-menopausal women beginning to bleed again. Pfizer’s scientists calmly observed and noted it all but did not tell women.

Babies suffered and died. In one section of the documents, over 80 percent of the pregnancies followed resulted in miscarriage or spontaneous abortion. In another section of the documents, two newborn babies died, and Pfizer described the cause of death as “maternal exposure” to the vaccine.

Pfizer knew that vaccine materials entered vaccinated moms’ breast milk and poisoned babies. Four women’s breast milk turned “blue-green.” Pfizer produced a chart of sick babies, made ill from breastfeeding from vaccinated moms, with symptoms ranging from fever to edema (swollen flesh) to hives to vomiting. One poor baby had convulsions and was taken to the ER, where it died of multi-organ system failure.

I will now take you to the thirty-six reports you will find in this book. Some of the headlines from the reports that follow are:

· On Feb 28, 2021, Pfizer produced “Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review” showing that after mothers’ vaccination with its vaccine:

o Adverse events occurred in over 54 percent of cases of “maternal exposure” to vaccine and included 53 reports of spontaneous abortion (51)/ abortion (1)/ abortion missed (1) following vaccination.

o Premature labor and delivery cases occurred, as well as two newborn deaths.

o Some newborns suffered severe respiratory distress or “illness” after exposure via breast milk.

· “Substantial” birth rate drops happened across thirteen countries: countries in Europe, as well as Britain, Australia, and Taiwan, within nine months of public vaccine rollout.

· Approximately 70 percent of Pfizer vaccine-related adverse events occur in women.

· Spike protein and inflammation were still present in heart tissue one year after receipt of the mRNA COVID vaccine.

· In Pfizer's clinical trial, there were more deaths among the vaccinated than the placebo participants. However, Pfizer submitted inaccurate data, showing more deaths in the placebo group, to the FDA when seeking emergency use authorization.

· Infants and children under twelve received Pfizer’s vaccine seven months before a pediatric vaccine approval resulting in:

o Stroke.

o Facial paralysis.

o Kidney injury or failure.

· There was an over 3.7-fold increase in the number of deaths due to cardiovascular events in vaccinated clinical trial subjects compared to placebo subjects.

· The vaccine Pfizer rolled out to the public was different than the formulation used on the majority of clinical trial participants, and the public was not informed of this.

· Histopathologic analyses (the staining of tissues to show disease states) show clear evidence of vaccine-induced, autoimmune-like pathology in multiple organs; spike protein-caused erosion of the blood vessels, heart, and lymphatic vessels; amyloids in multiple tissues; unusual, aggressive cancers; and atypical “clot” formations.

· Following vaccination, younger patients began presenting with cancers; tumors were bigger and grew more aggressively and faster than cancers had prior to mass inoculation of populations; co-temporal onset (the onset more than one cancer at the same time) of cancers became more common—a situation that was typically very unusual before the mRNA vaccines’ rollout. Benign tumors’ growth accelerated.

· By March 12, 2021, Pfizer researchers vaccinated almost the entire placebo (non-vaccinated) cohort from the trial, though Pfizer had previously committed to following both the vaccinated and placebo cohorts for two years. Immediately after receiving the Emergency Use Authorization, Pfizer lobbied the FDA to allow them to vaccinate the unvaccinated cohort for “humanitarian” reasons. Vaccinating the placebo group ended the ability to pursue safety studies over time.

· Autoimmunity cases reported to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) increased 24-fold from 2020 to 2021, and annual autoimmunity-related fatalities increased 37x in the same time period.

· In Pfizer's October 2021 emergency use authorization data and documents submission for children ages five to eleven, Pfizer investigators speculated in writing that subclinical damages would manifest in patients in the long term, implying that continued doses with subclinical damages would eventually manifest as clinical damages.

· In trial studies, Moderna mRNA COVID-19 vaccine damaged mammals’ reproduction—resulting in 22 percent fewer pregnancies; skeletal malformations; and nursing problems.

· There were hundreds of possible vaccine-associated enhanced disease (VAED) cases in the first three months of Pfizer’s mRNA COVID vaccine rollout. Public health spokespeople minimized their severity by calling them “breakthrough COVID cases.”

· Pfizer concealed eight vaccinated deaths that occurred during the clinical trial in order to make its results look favorable for receiving its ages 16+ EUA.

The most powerful forces in the world—including the White House, the staffers of the United States president himself; Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the CDC; the head of the FDA, Dr. Robert M Califf; Dr. Anthony Fauci; Twitter and Facebook; legacy media, including the New York Times, the BBC, the Guardian and NPR; OfCom, the British media regulatory agency; professional organizations such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecology, and the European Medicines Agency, the European equivalent of the FDA, and the Therapeutics Goods Administration, Australia’s equivalent of the FDA—all sought to suppress the information that Amy Kelly, the research volunteers, and I brought to the world starting in 2022, and that you are about to absorb in the following pages.

Nonetheless, in spite of the most powerful censorship and retribution campaign launched in human history—made more powerful than past such campaigns by the amplifying effects of social media and AI—these volunteers’ findings were not suppressed at last, and survived on alternative media, and on our site DailyClout.io; to be shared from mouth to mouth, saving millions of lives.

Fast forward to more recent events. What has the role of this information been in stopping this greatest crime ever committed against humanity?

The worst has happened. Disabilities are up by a million a month in the United States, according to former BlackRock hedge fund manager Edward Dowd. Excess deaths are way up in the US and Western Europe. Birth rates have plummeted, according to the mathematician Igor Chudov (and WarRoom/DailyClout Volunteer Researcher Dr. Robert Chandler) by 13–20 percent since 2021, based on government databases. Athletes are dropping dead. Turbo-cancers are on the rise. Conventional doctors may be “baffled” by all of this, but sadly, we, thanks to Amy Kelly and the volunteers, understand exactly what is happening.

Our relentless effort to get this information to the world, in an unimpeachable form, has finally paid off with results. The uptake for boosters is now 4 percent. Very few people “boosted” their children. Most colleges in the United States withdrew their vaccine “mandates.” Pfizer’s net revenue dropped in Q1 of 2024 to pre-2016 levels. OfCom, which had targeted Mark Steyn for “platforming” on his show my description of the reproductive and other harms in the Pfizer documents, is being sued by Steyn. The BBC had to report that vaccine injuries are real, as did the New York Times. AstraZeneca, a somewhat differently configured COVID vaccine in Europe, was withdrawn from the market in May 2024, following lawsuits involving thrombotic thrombocytopenia (a side effect about which our research volunteer Dr. Carol Taccetta had informed the FDA by letter in 2022), and the European Medicines Agency notably withdrew its EUA for AstraZeneca. Three days after we published our report showing that the FDA and CDC had received the eight-page “Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review” confirming that Dr. Walensky knew about the lethality of the vaccine when she held her press conference telling pregnant women to get the injection, Dr. Walensky resigned.

It is difficult indeed to face this material in the roles that Amy Kelly and I play. No doubt for the volunteers, unearthing this criminal evidence is painful indeed. It may be hard to read some of what follows. As I have said elsewhere, seeing this material is like being among the Allied soldiers who first opened the gates of Auschwitz.

But the truth must be told.

Among other important reasons to tell these truths, people were injured and killed with a novel technology not deployed before in medicine; and these pages hold important clues as to the mechanisms of these injuries, and thus, they provide many signposts for physicians and scientists in the future, for treating the many injuries that these new mRNA technologies, injected into people’s bodies, have brought about.

We must share the truth, as the truth saves and sustains; and eventually, the truth will heal.

#####

We thank Steve Bannon, and his wonderful team at WarRoom, for being the instigator of this entire project and for consistently bringing us onto his show so that we can tell the world what the volunteers find.

We thank Skyhorse Publishing, publisher Tony Lyons, and our editor Hector Carosso, for taking the critical step of publishing this material in a book that will be available everywhere. Books matter, and this publication will make a difference in bringing about accountability and an accurate history of this catastrophic set of events.

We thank the volunteers, 3,250 strangers around the world who banded together in the love of truth and of their fellow human beings. We thank our two hundred lawyers, who helped us to FOIA emails from the CDC and helped us to understand the crimes that we were seeing in the following pages.

Many of our volunteers themselves have suffered ostracism, job loss, marginalization, and other penalties, as a consequence of their commitment to real science, real medicine, and to bringing forth the truth to save their fellow human beings, and generations yet unborn.

####

The battle is ongoing. No one who committed this massive crime against humanity is in jail, or even facing civil or criminal charges. There are at least three lawsuits against Pfizer—two of ours, and one of Brook Jackson’s—but, to date, none of the lawsuits have completely prevailed. The litigation drags on.

Nonetheless—nonetheless. The word is out.

Amy Kelly and I get hundreds of emails from grateful families, telling us about their healthy babies or grandchildren and thanking us for saving those babies, or sons and daughters and daughters-in-law, and we know this project has saved many lives; perhaps hundreds of thousands of lives and maybe saved millions from disabling injuries. Steve Bannon, who started it all, saved hundreds of thousands of lives and saved his listeners and ours from sustaining millions of injuries. God know how many babies will be born in the future, safe and well, because of our collective, arduous, much-targeted work.

The story of this project is not over.

Your own actions, upon your having read these reports, are part of the ongoing ripples of this work.

Whom will you tell?

How will you process the information?

What will you do to avenge the crimes of the past?

What will you do to save the future?



Order The Pfizer Papers: https://www.amazon.com/Pfizer-Papers-Pfizers-Against-Humanity/dp/1648210376/ref=sr_1_1?dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.e7RkbZDkfIC9jodV0ku_oOJVGzmsG-cOocAeO8rk3Y57aKu9SVzY3-ibyAbTDp1GIidIYolVuCvwpJcSrvIcwkU0qSHyPR2cvQFl3ioXrkc.OCxEOv-MIAUmtBxnqMi6nPiaZwIIn7-4nQo0QB5GRWA&dib_tag=se&hvadid=683903396771&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=9004853&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=b&hvrand=4281585178625165092&hvtargid=kwd-2289384149914&hydadcr=22592_13493326&keywords=the+pfizer+documents+naomi+wolf&qid=1729167498&sr=8-1