It’s exciting times for the unthinking Left. Across the country (indeed, across the West), university campuses are erupting with the same kind of protest. Nominally, Israel/Palestine is the narrative of these protests. But I am warning here that American students are actually the targets.

Tent cities have been hurriedly constructed on college quadrangles (this was a methodology in the 1980s as well, when we protested investment in then-apartheid South Africa via campus “shantytowns”, as they were called then). Students are driven by a range of motivations — ranging from sincere idealism, as many from all backgrounds watch the bombardment and starvation of Gaza with horror; boredom — a generation which has grown up on its phone, finally has a battle, replete with heroes and villains, risk and tactics, exciting enough ‘IRL’ to compete with Mortal Kombat; and ignorance, as naive students who have no knowledge of the complexities of the agony of Israel/Palestine’s conflict, credulously mouth reductive, inflammatory slogans, including “We are Hamas”, “Intifada Now” and “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free.” Students more knowledgeable and compassionate could as easily call for a ceasefire; for peace talks; and for all sides to obey the international rules of war.

These protests are not solely organic. It is important at a time such as this to remember something that I have tried to warn the world since 2007, during the “Global War on Terror.” An event can be both real and orchestrated or hyped. A threat can be both real and exaggerated. People involved in an “action” or protest can be authentically moved by an issue, and also be pawns in the strategy of cynical infiltrators or agitators, working with guidance from much higher up, who are themselves directing activity on a very big chessboard. We, the US, at School for the Americas, train our own agitators to go undercover and influence and infiltrate University students overseas, to support our invisible, unstated foreign policy goals. Those who act without knowing that other forces are harnessing their efforts, are called, by the “intelligence community”, “unwitting assets.”

The New York Post has confirmed that many of the protest organizers are being paid by George Soros’ Open Society Institute. US Campaign for Palestinian Rights pays organizers and “fellows” fees ranging from nearly three thousand to over seven thousand dollars , in exchange for eight hours a week of activism to boost “revolution” in support of Palestine. The Rockefeller Brothers are also a source of funding for these campus agitators. Students are deep in debt to attend such colleges, and even TAs and graduate students often live on income that is below the poverty line. I would point out that Soros and the Rockefeller family could help Palestine and Israel reach a peaceful solution in many other more constructive ways than fomenting campus violence and instability. There is even a “fun” app — BoyCat.io — which allows externally funded pro-Palestinian groups to share with students prepared checklists of what they “need” on campus for the most disruptive protests, with set lists ranging from zip ties to strobe lights to Epi-pens and wooden shields.

So clearly the campuses are pawns in a larger agenda, and the helpless civilians in Gaza caught in tragic world events — along with the targeted civilians in Israel — are simply collateral damage in a larger power play unrelated to their actual wellbeing.

The war waged on US college campuses today is ultimately not about Palestine or Israel at all. It is a war against America — and especially against America’s next generation.

What does it tell US students when a California campus simply closes —- before the end of the semester and before graduation — due to “protest”? Cal Poly Humboldt, a smaller campus on which working-class and middle-class students depend for an affordable education, simply shut down “due to protests over Gaza.” UCLA simply closed down classes today. The San Francisco Chronicle asks, “How will Stanford and Berkeley React?” That is the question of a paid propaganda platform, rolling out a nationwide campaign, just as “COVID” and “the Lockdowns” were strategically rolled out.

What are California students, from the most economically stressed to the most privileged, learning? That there is no social contract left for them in America.

No matter how hard you worked to get into UCLA or Cal Poly Humboldt, your education can go up in flames overnight. No matter that your parents worked two jobs to send in a $30,000 check for a single semester — that semester can be quenched with “unrest.” Just as US students are recovering from the trauma of an unseen pathogen sending them home for a year and a half in 2020-2021, they are learning that that chaos is not in the rear view mirror but that it is always waiting in the wings, to shred their plans, their friendships, their learning tracks and their very futures.

Snipers were allegedly spotted on the roofs of Ohio State and Indiana Universities. A scary image that looked like gunmen on the roof, circulated on social media. Were these snipers? Or National Guardsmen with tripods? The universities would not clarify. What the students at these schools and students across America are being taught is that their peaceful, civilized campuses, that represent some of the most sacred institutions in an advanced civil society, can overnight turn into places of opaque threats and ill-explained terrors.

Then there is Columbia University. One hundred NYPD stormed the campus after days of a disruptive standoff, during which, in a scene reminiscent of the Marxist takeover of the campus in 1968, protesters violently entered a building, Hamilton Hall, and locked the students in with bike locks. Three hundred students were arrested, from both Columbia and from a similar crackdown at CCNY. At several universities, Jewish students and even faculty members were instructed to stay indoors, or were accosted and barred from entering classes and common spaces. Other students were warned to “shelter in place.”

Outside agitators are present on US campuses, creating this orchestrated chaos and division. The wife of a professor who had pled guilty to conspiring to aid a terrorist group, Sami al-Arian, was confirmed to be on the Columbia campus prior to the NYPD raid. Mayor Adams also warned that ““outside agitators” were on New York City campuses. I’d note that given the Soros and Rockefeller funds flowing to students themselves, specifically to fund agitation of this kind, the “outside” agitators include those who were actually on-site already, but it could well be that they were joined by other activists external to the community of the universities. Masks and even keffiyahs were often worn so as to hide activists’ identities; and, as I noted elsewhere, most 19 year olds in the US can’t organize a bathroom cleaning or a grocery run on their own initiative; it is unlikely in my view that mass upheaval on multiple campuses at once, could be managed by these young adults alone, without some outside, more senior leadership and direction.

What is my point in identifying how inorganic these protests are and how artificial is this chaos?

Because, as with the weird, CCP-style culture that descended on us in 2020, I want you to see that the target of these protests is actually our culture.

It is not American, to bar entrance to an institution by race or religion. It is not part of American culture, to fear for one’s life while trying to get an education on an American college campus. Taking down the US flag, and replacing it with the flag of another nation or people (the Palestinian flag in this case) is an attack on American culture and on American unity, just as the sickening scene in the US Congress, in which our representatives waved the Ukrainian flag en masse, is an attack on US culture. The US flag was taken down at City College, New York, and replaced with a Palestinian flag. The Palestinian flag was raised over a statue of John Harvard at Harvard University, Cambridge, MA. At Chapel Hill, North Carolina, protesters took down the US flag and replaced with with the Palestinian flag.

Again, these are 17-21 year olds. Where are the Palestinian flags, coming from? How do these attacks on the US flag, happen all at once on different campuses? From where are the tactics deriving? How are they being disseminated?

This is an attack on America, and on its most precious institutions, and on the consciousness of its next generation. An organic American protest might have debates. An organic US protest might call for peace. An organic US protest would peter out when Finals loom.

This mass set of actions is to scar and divide the next generation.

There is more here, though, than outsiders’, globalists’ attack on America via its universities and its youth.

There is a serious physical or national security threat, that also looms.

I see such a serious physical threat to students and to the rest of us, being set up, potentially, by the chaos that has been instigated on US campuses.

I have been trying to warn the nation that the fact that millions of immigrants are being bused and flown to strategic locations around the US — including to sensitive sites such as O’Hare airport — and housed in barracks-like group housing — is a situation that can be a setup for a single command that results in a sudden eruption of mayhem across the nation.

The risk of this is certainly heightened by the fact that Brian’s cohost, former Border Agent JJ Carrell, warns that hundreds of “Special Interest Aliens” — meaning, immigrants who are either terrorists themselves, or who are linked to terrorists — have been allowed to enter the country and been transferred to various internal locations, even though in the past, they would have been immediately interrogated, turned over the the FBI, and deported.

By the same token, if you have chaos on American campuses, and students being locked into buildings, as at Hamilton Hall; if you have outside agitators and heightened emotions, and the disruption of the threat of police raids; if you have terrorists or terrorist-aligned infiltrators, and covered or masked faces — you have the national security setup for an Oct 7 type event, in America.

It took just 50 terrorists to infiltrate the Tribe of Nova music festival, an Israeli music festival attended by young adults about the same age, or a bit older than, the young adults on America’s college campuses. In one day, they terrorized the event, killed 260, and took hostages. This hostage-taking brought Israel into a bloody war that has destroyed its prestige internationally; brought about the deaths of thousands upon thousands of Gazans (more than 34,000, according to AP) and more than 1200 Israelis; and that has not ended yet.

Now imagine just 100 terrorists in the US. At a signal, they can take hostages among the naive young adults who are in the campus encampments. At a signal, ten campuses can turn into a hostage situation.

But who would be these hostages? The children of American’s elite, middle- and working-class families.

This situation could be a catastrophe for the families, of course; but it could also create a powerful leverage point to bring the US to its knees.

There would be images of American kids held at gunpoint. Images of American girls who had been raped. Images of bodies, perhaps, of American kids, in college quads.

These would be more than devastating for our nation. These images would destroy our prestige worldwide. The Great Satan would be castrated, helpless.

Remember the “fun”, attractively-designed app BoyCat.io. It can in principle give potential terrorists a live map of where the protesting students are, who they are, what the layout of various campuses may be, and it even can map what the protesters’ friend networks are. It is a living map to a seamless takeover of multiple campuses at once. Who launched the app? To whom are US students giving all of this sensitive data about themselves? who is harvesting the data? The use of this app too is a massive national security vulnerability, involving our young adults.

The app shares ‘shopping lists’ for the protests. These lists include Epi-pens, asthma medications and zip ties. Why would protesters need such items? Who is supplying the tents? Why tents? You can slowly stockpile weapons and explosives on a campus. Why asthma medications and Epi-pens on the shopping list "provided" by the BoyCat app? Foreseeing a time when people need to be kept alive but no one can come in or out with supplies?

Why are zip ties on the list? You can image why.

Remember what just a few US hostages held by Iran in 1979, did to the Carter-Reagan election?

A hostage situation on multiple US campuses at once could also be used provoke America to bloodshed overseas — damaging its own standing and reputation just as Israel has damaged its own status worldwide.

Finally a hostage situation on multiple campuses at once, could create such a terrifying distraction, and draw so many police, FBI investigators and National Guardsmen to those college campuses, that the whole internal security of the nation could be jeopardized.

Military scholars know that terrorists often create a distraction — one bomb goes off — and then when rescuers arrive, there will be a second, larger, explosion.

This attack on our nation’s campuses could be followed by a second internal strike, against other targets — strategic targets such as airports, food processing plants and energy grid operations — by terrorists who are now embedded in these many barracks-type housing locations that have been distributed throughout our nation.

And that — would be a difficult war to fight. Even for a superpower.

And that — would “tenderize” us, to use a military term that Brian has taught me, for an aerial bombardment, or for a land invasion. Say, via Marxist Canada, now wholly owned by the CCP.

I could be wrong. I hope I am wrong.

Sadly my warnings have proven about 95 per cent correct, since 2007 when I wrote The End of America, and more recently, since 2020, when I realized that the war is now upon us.

But for the sake of our kids, and our nation, please heed my warnings and act —

so that my warnings cannot come true.