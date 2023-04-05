Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Dr Naomi Wolf Reads the Geneva Bible
Geneva Bible: Genesis 7-11 The Great Flood and the Rescue of Humans and Animals
Dr Naomi Wolf
Apr 05, 2023
The Geneva Bible of 1560 is the "Founders' Bible." It was translated by a group of dissidents who fled England when reading the Bible in public was banned. These translators believed that anyone should be able to read the word of God, so they exiled themselves to Geneva, Switzerland, where they translated from the Hebrew this extraordinary version.
