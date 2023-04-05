Share this post
Geneva Bible: Genesis 7-11 The Great Flood and the Rescue of Humans and Animals
naomiwolf.substack.com
Geneva Bible: Genesis 7-11 The Great Flood and the Rescue of Humans and Animals
Apr 05, 2023
Dr Naomi Wolf Reads the Geneva Bible
The Geneva Bible of 1560 is the "Founders' Bible." It was translated by a group of dissidents who fled England when reading the Bible in public was banned. These translators believed that anyone should be able to read the word of God, so they exiled themselves to Geneva, Switzerland, where they translated from the Hebrew this extraordinary version.The Geneva Bible of 1560 is the "Founders' Bible." It was translated by a group of dissidents who fled England when reading the Bible in public was banned. These translators believed that anyone should be able to read the word of God, so they exiled themselves to Geneva, Switzerland, where they translated from the Hebrew this extraordinary version.
Recent Posts
Geneva Bible: Genesis 7-11 The Great Flood and the Rescue of Humans and Animals