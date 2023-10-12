Outspoken with Dr Naomi Wolf
Geneva Bible Reading Exodus 3, Multiple Cases of G-d's Intimacy with Humans
Geneva Bible Reading Exodus 3, Multiple Cases of G-d's Intimacy with Humans

Dr Naomi Wolf
Oct 12, 2023
This is the most mistranslated chapter yet in our journey -- G-d's relationship to humans, down to how His NAME is mistranslated, is dramatically watered down -- a bit in the Geneva Bible but hugely in the Revised Standard Version. Multiple cases of G-d's intimacy with humans are altered to lead Him to seem more distant.

