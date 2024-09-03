Hebrew Gospel: Matthew 10

Yeshu explains to his students what his Father's priorities are - and how important it is to invert human values to see what is most important, from the perspective of 'the Kingdom of the Sky'. Dr. Wolf explains how very differently the Greek and Latin-derived translations of words such as 'Son of Man', 'Lord', 'students' 'doctoring', and 'nations' resonate, from their Hebrew analogs or perhaps originals. She reveals more of the unbelievably complex puns and wordplay in the Hebrew Gospel, which suggests to scholars such as Nehemiah Gordon, that it may derive from a 1st-century or original text.

