Hebrew Gospel: Matthew 5

The Hebrew translation of Matthew may date from the 13th century or from the 1st century. Whatever the case, the Hebrew reveals a radically different story than do versions of the Gospel that are translated from Greek and Latin - a much more Jewish discourse and context. Dr. Wolf reads and explains Chapter 5 - the Beatitudes.

Watch Now:

*Note: If you previously followed the Geneva Bible Readings by Dr. Naomi Wolf on Rumble, the channel has migrated into the Outspoken channel. To continue following Dr. Wolf's readings, please subscribe to this Substack or follow Outspoken on Rumble here: https://rumble.com/c/DrNaomiWolfOutspoken

Please Support Our Sponsors

The Wellness Company: https://dailyclouthealth.comUse code OUTSPOKEN for 10% off!

NativePath: Collagen supplements help you replace what you stop producing — and the studies speak for themselves. Visit https://getnativepath.com/dailyclout for a MASSIVE 45% discount plus free shipping!

Order 'The Pfizer Papers' and Support Our Historic Work: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781648210372/the-pfizer-papers/

Discover LegiSector! Stay up-to-date on issues you care about with LegiSector's state-of-the-art summarizing capabilities and customizable portals. No researchers needed, no lobbyists, no spin. Legislation at your fingertips! Learn more at https://www.legisector.com/