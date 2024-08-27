Hebrew Gospel: Matthew 6-7

In this Hebrew version of the Gospel of Matthew, which may date from the 13th century or possibly relate to a Hebrew Gospel from back to the 1st century, the Rabbi Yeshu explains what 'your Father who is in the sky' really wants from those in prayer. He points out that it is what is in one's heart that matters to God, and not outward show. Yeshu also begins 'doctoring' - his healing practice, and explains that all 'sons of man' - humans - can tap the healing powers that he can. Many words that were later translated differently from the Greek and Latin -- 'students' not 'disciples', 'nation' not 'people', 'analyze (Torah)' not 'preach' - reveal the Jewish content of Yeshu and his community.

